Decorating one's home is a deeply personal endeavour; one that allows us to showcase our interests and passions in life and really give visitors a clear idea of who we are.

It's natural, then, that many folks opt to purchase furniture relating to their favourite video games or platforms. One franchise that's seen its fair share of merchandise over the years is Pokémon, but we reckon this custom-made rug from Twitter user 'justin c' (S Class Supply) is perhaps head and shoulders above the rest.

Based on the Pokémon Yellow Game Boy Color that launched in North America back on October 25, 1999, the rug is a pretty impressive replica of the handheld console, down to the adorable depictions of Pikachu, Jigglypuff, and Togepi on the screen's bezel. Check it out:

Pretty gorgeous, right? The video itself is a great little peek into the creation of the rug, too, complete with a whole bunch of soothing sounds for all your ASMR needs.

You can check out even more rug designs over on the S Class Supply website, including some pretty adorable Yoshi egg designs. All designs are currently sold out with commissions closed for the time being, but you can at least get some idea of what might be made possible if you're in the market for a new rug.

Do you have some gaming related furniture in your home? Tell us in the comments and be sure to let us know what you make of the Pokémon Yellow rug!