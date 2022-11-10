It's pretty widely known at this point that Game Freak, the developer behind the Pokémon franchise, used to work on print magazines before it started on video game development.

What's not quite so well known is exactly what these magazines consist of. Well, we now have a bit of a stronger idea thanks to Twitter user Picto who has uploaded the entirety of one of Game Freak's magazines over on Internet Archive.

The magazine itself is a full walkthrough guide for The Fairyland Story, a platform arcade game launched in 1985 by Taito. The game stars Ptolemy, a witch who will need to clear each single-screen stage of all of its enemies before moving onto the next one. Using projectile magic, Ptolemy is able to zap her enemies and turn them into cakes - yummy. The Fairyland Story was later re-released on the Nintendo Switch as part of the Arcade Archives range.

The guide itself is, as expected, entirely in the Japanese language, but it's nevertheless fascinating to see how Satoshi Tajiri (founder and president of Game Freak) and Ken Sugimori (character designer for Pokémon) spent their days before creating one of the biggest franchises in entertainment history. Big things come from small beginnings!

