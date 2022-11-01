With 34 seasons, one cinematic release and 28 video games under its belt, you could say that The Simpsons has grown to become kinda popular.
This week marks the 15th anniversary of The Simpsons Game - a title that many of us look back on fondly and, frankly, feel a little sick that 15 years have passed since its release. Such a momentous occasion has got us thinking about all of the other Simpsons titles which have come before it, some of them quality and some of them not so much.
Until our prayers are answered and we finally get a Switch port of The Simpsons Arcade Game - seriously Konami, there is only one thing that a person wants in this world and that is to play a Simpsons beat 'em up from the comfort of their own bed - we're asking you lovely lot to rate every (The) Simpsons game you've played on Nintendo platforms from the list below.
Now, this list is long and there are certainly a few less-than-classic options to pick from, but what are we if not thorough? There is also the option to rank titles via their different console releases - anyone who was lucky enough to have played The Simpsons Game on both Wii and DS will surely know how different of an experience it was.
Similar to our other reader-ranked polls, registered Nintendo Life users can click on the stars below and rate the games out of 10. The resulting ranking is created from those fluid NL User Ratings and is therefore subject to change, even after publication. If you've previously rated these games in our database, thank you! If not, you can add your score to the game at any time, present or future, and it will still count and potentially influence the order.
Rate each Simpsons game you've played:
Click the stars below to rate out of 10 each Simpsons game you've played:
Thanks for rating your favourites and give us a shout if you think there's anything missing. We'll be revealing the results very soon, but remember: much like our platform Top 50s, the list will be fluid, so even if you miss out on voting before the results are revealed, you can still influence the ranking after publication.
There are enough Simpsons games for a collection along the lines of the TMNT Cowabunga Collection - would it be worth doing? I have only played one of the NES games and none of the other early ones.
It’s not on the list (I think) but The Simpsons Wrestling was absolutely an underrated gem.
@Kairu It’s not on the list because it’s a PlayStation exclusive.
Kind of a pointless endeavor without Simpsons Arcade. I'm not sure if Konami has a reasonable path to re-releasing it for the Switch, the way they did for TMNT, but of all of the "classic" 8-bit / 16-bit games, it's the only one worth playing.
“Eat my dust, dust eaters!”
The Simpsons Arcade is the only one I ever really liked besides Hit and Run.
Road Rage was good and Hit & Run was GREAT! The Simpsons Game was solid, but not really as good as Hit & Run. Honestly the rest aren't that good, but I can still say that I loved playing Bart vs. The Sapce Mutants as a kid, even though that game is incrutible and difficult to control. We had fun with it though, so there's that.
the arcade game
Road Rage is good but it gets kind of repetitive pretty fast.
Hit & Run I've never played but from what I've seen, is like The Simpsons GTA. Except that's divided in areas.
The Simpsons Arcade Game is what I've played the most. Too bad it didn't come out on Wii U when the other systems got it.
@Kairu It's also widely considered to be one of the worst games ever. I haven't played it so that's not my opinion, just one I've heard a lot.
The old Simpsons games were all terrible.
Hit and Run Obviously, then the arcade game was great, then my perhaps controversial pick is the Simpsons game on ds which is very flawed but the first couple levels were Simpsons action/adventure platformer bliss.
By a small margin, I like Miniature Golf Madness more for being one of the more interesting Gameboy platformers. But then its Hit & Run.
I keep hoping to see a button poll, like with Boxart Brawl. Always disappointed to see these ratings boards.
I've never played Hit & Run but I heard so many good things about it that I would absolutely love to pick it up if they ported it to the Switch.
Never really played any Simpsons game myself (only have a vague, hazy memory of playing bits and pieces of The Simpsons Game on DS at a friend's house) but I'd love to play Hit & Run and The Simpsons Game (THE PROPER ONE) at some point. Probably not anything from the SNES era though, I've heard some of those are BS hard for the sake of being BS hard (kind of like the NES TMNT games now that I think about it).
