The latest limited-time distribution event is well underway for Pokémon Sword and Shield in Europe, with Game stores providing codes for a Shiny Eternatus.

While these codes have been available in-store only for the past few weeks, the retailer is now offering the chance to get your hands on the rare Pokémon via an online form (thanks for the heads up, @JoeMerrick).

GAME have now put out a form to fill in to get your Shiny Eternatus code so be sure to fill it in to get yours if you haven’t yet https://t.co/hZoBgBDPGq November 2, 2022

Anyone still wishing to add a Shiny Eternatus to their team now need only enter their email address into the above form and Game will be sending out codes for how to redeem the Pokémon in the coming days.

It currently looks like this offer remains only in Europe for the time being, so be sure to use a VPN or ask a friend for access if you are outside of the region but still want to get involved.

The Shiny Eternatus will arrive at level 100 and will know the following moves: Dynamax Cannon, Eternabeam, Sludge Bomb, and Flamethrower. While Pokémon Sword and Shield will undoubtedly be entering its final days of popularity before the release of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet later this month, this 'mon is bound to be a powerful addition to any team.

The offer is stated to be available until 17th November, but Game warns that the codes will only remain while stocks last - so get in quickly if you want to grab this freebie!

Have you added Eternatus to your team? Let us know your experience with the online form in the comments below!

