If you still feel like you haven't seen enough of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet before its release next week, don't worry - there's another look on the way.

The Pokémon Company's official social media channels are teasing a brand-new video trailer that trainers apparently "won't want to miss". Where not sure exactly what to expect, but we'll be sure to share the details right away when it does go live.





Tune in to our YouTube channel at 6:00 a.m. PT on 11/8 for the latest news! Don’t forget to subscribe and turn on notifications—you won’t want to miss this: pic.twitter.com/Hm5hsdZFh9 Calling all Trainers! A new #PokemonScarletViolet trailer arrives tomorrow!Tune in to our YouTube channel at 6:00 a.m. PT on 11/8 for the latest news! Don’t forget to subscribe and turn on notifications—you won’t want to miss this: https://t.co/8Hw4hsHzDJ November 7, 2022

Japan got a new five-minute overview trailer last week, but it also seems to be included in this new trailer teaser, so it doesn't appear to be for that. On the weekend, trainers were also introduced to the new "coin chest" ghost-type Pokémon Gimmighoul.