Pokemon Scalet and Violet
Image: The Pokémon Company

We're just weeks out from the global release of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet on Nintendo Switch. If you've been wondering about the interest in the lead-up - here's a small sample of data from a local chain of video game stores in Japan's Niigata prefecture.

As highlighted by the Twitter account @Pierre485, pre-orders at COMG! for the new generation of Pokémon games coming to Switch have already "surpassed the first 3 days of sales made by any Pokémon game on Switch":

Serebii.net webmaster Joe Merrick chimed in, noting how "this game is going to be a monster" when it arrives. It's not just Japan where pre-orders for Scarlet and Violet are looking healthy, either.

Over on Amazon, both versions of the game are already charting in the "best sellers" video game category. If you would like to secure your own copy of the new games, be sure to check out our pre-order guide:

Will you be pre-ordering Scalet, Violet, or both? Have you already pre-ordered? Comment below.

