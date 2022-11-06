We're just weeks out from the global release of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet on Nintendo Switch. If you've been wondering about the interest in the lead-up - here's a small sample of data from a local chain of video game stores in Japan's Niigata prefecture.

As highlighted by the Twitter account @Pierre485, pre-orders at COMG! for the new generation of Pokémon games coming to Switch have already "surpassed the first 3 days of sales made by any Pokémon game on Switch":





14 days before launch :

• Animal Crossing: New Horizons - 434

• Splatoon 3 - 497

• Smash Ultimate - 641

• Monster Hunter Rise - 797

Pokemon S/V also surpassed the first 3 days of sales made by any Pokemon game on Switch with only pre-orders. pic.twitter.com/uHftqT872U November 5, 2022

Serebii.net webmaster Joe Merrick chimed in, noting how "this game is going to be a monster" when it arrives. It's not just Japan where pre-orders for Scarlet and Violet are looking healthy, either.

Over on Amazon, both versions of the game are already charting in the "best sellers" video game category.