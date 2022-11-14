The latest most-wanted games list has been published in Famitsu, measuring the most hotly-anticipated titles according to the Japanese site's readership. The most recent edition (using votes cast between 27th October and 1st November) saw a new frontrunner as Pokémon Scarlet and Violet overtook the consistent podium-topper The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom as the readers' most-wanted game.
On the one hand, this should come as no surprise. The votes were cast in the run up to Scarlet and Violet's release on 18th November and passion for Pokémon generally runs higher in Japan than any other location. This being said, the games have never topped Famitsu's list (which is generally a battle between Tears of the Kingdom and Final Fantasy XVI on the PlayStation 5).
Though the margin of victory is narrow in this week's results - Scarlet and Violet took home 784 compared to Final Fantasy and Zelda's 758 and 747 respectively - might Pokémon claiming the top spot suggest that the franchise is becoming more popular than Zelda? We imagine that the game's upcoming release is the more likely reason behind its surge in popularity, but you never know...
We have collected the top ten most-wanted games below, but be sure to head on over to Famitsu to see the results in full.
1. [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Violet – 784 votes
2. [PS5] Final Fantasy XVI – 758 votes
3. [NSW] Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – 747 votes
4. [NSW] Dragon Quest Treasures – 572 votes
5. [PS5] Final Fantasy VII Rebirth – 302 votes
6. [NSW] Fire Emblem Engage – 265 votes
7. [PS5] Resident Evil 4 – 254 votes
8. [NSW] Pikmin 4 – 173 votes
9. [PS5] Pragmata – 172 votes
10. [PS4] Witch on the Holy Night – 170 votes
Is this Pokémon victory really a sign that the level of hype for the franchise has surpassed even that of the Breath of the Wild sequel, or is this simply down to the closer release date? Have your say by filling out the poll below and then take to the comments to give us your reasoning!
[source famitsu.com, via nintendoeverything.com]
Comments (6)
Way more excited for Zelda. It’s not even close. Also, way more time has been put into TotK
That's insane. These games are night and day.
I choose Pokemon Violet over than BOTW 2 as I have zero interest with zelda games.
But, Yokai Watch 4++ PS4 and Yokai Watch Academy Y PS4 are my main priority over than Pokemon games.
I said this on another SV article recently but still: does this really surprise anyone? Not only is SV....well, Pokemon, but it's also out in less than a week: I imagine people are much more excited for the game out first for the time being.
The TOTK hype is going to be ramping up considerably come February-ish though, mark my words.
There's not a single announced game out there I'm looking forward to more than TotK.
It's just because the release date is coming up but only 178 days until TotK
