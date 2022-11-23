The 40th Golden Joysticks Awards took place yesterday, and while Elden Ring ended up being crowned the 'ultimate' game of the year for 2022, there was some Nintendo Switch representation.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was awarded "most wanted game" - beating out titles like Spider-Man 2, Street Fighter 6, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, and the anticipated Bethesda title, Starfield.

On the Nintendo front, Pokémon Legends: Arceus won the Nintendo game of the year. It was up against Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Live A Live, Splatoon 3 and Nintendo Switch Sports.

Some of the Switch nominees in the 'ultimate' GOTY category (won by Elden Ring) included Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 and Bayonetta 3. Here's the full list of winners from each category (you can see the full ist of nominees in each category over on GamesRadar+):

Best Storytelling - Horizon Forbidden West

Still Playing Award - Genshin Impact

Best Visual Design - Elden Ring

Studio of the Year- FromSoftware

Best Game Expansion - Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course

Best Early Access Launch - Slime Rancher 2

Best Indie Game - Cult of the Lamb

Best Multiplayer Game - Elden Ring

Best Audio - Metal: Hellsinger

Best Game Trailer - Goat Simulator 3 Announcement Trailer

Best Game Community - Final Fantasy 14

Best Gaming Hardware - Steam Deck

Breakthrough Award - Vampire Survivors

Critics' Choice Award - Elden Ring

Best Performer - Manon Gage (Marissa Marcel, Immortality)

Nintendo Game of the Year - Pokemon Legends Arceus

PC Game of the Year - Return to Monkey Island

PlayStation Game of the Year - Stray

Xbox Game of the Year - Grounded

Most Wanted Game - Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Ultimate Game of the Year - Elden Ring

When Pokémon Legends: Arceus arrived earlier this year in January. We praised the title here on Nintendo Life, calling it one of the greatest Pokémon games ever made.