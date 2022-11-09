Following on from the news yesterday that Nintendo would be partnering with the mobile firm DeNA to establish a joint venture company, it's now released an update on its mobile apps.

President Shuntaro Furukawa has revealed the company's mobile business has now surpassed more than 800 million downloads (as of October 2022) across 164 countries and regions. Nintendo shared an interesting comparison:

"This figure, 800 million, is equivalent to the cumulative unit sales total of all Nintendo hardware since we launched Nintendo Entertainment System (Famicom) in 1983. The mobile business has seen those same numbers in just the six and a half years since 2016, when we released our first app."

Fire Emblem Heroes has been the company's most successful mobile to date. Various other IPs like Animal Crossing, Super Mario and Mario Kart have also contributed to Nintendo's mobile business. Pikmin Bloom was the most recent title launched, and Dragalia Lost will be shut down later this month.

In the latest report, it was mentioned how its mobile games have allowed people to come in contact with Nintendo IP, especially in markets that its dedicated video game platform business cannot reach. It also hopes its mobile games lead to mobile users purchasing its dedicated video game hardware.