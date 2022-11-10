Now that pandemic restrictions have been eased, Nintendo is back at it celebrating its new Switch releases with midnight launches. If you happen to be located in New York or nearby, you might be interested to know it will be hosting a special launch event for the upcoming releases Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
The games will launch on the 18th Friday. The catch is reservations are required. You can reserve a spot over on Nintendo's Tickets and Warp Pipe Passes page when they go live. Nintendo also shared some extra information about this event on social media:
"Reservations are required on Friday, 11/18, between 12 AM – 2 AM; reserve your spot here: http://ninten.do/6010dUDEI Guests with an appointment can line up no earlier than 1 hour before their timeslot.
"Present your Warp Pipe Pass at your reserved time upon arrival. You must have a Nintendo Account to make a reservation. Reservations are on a first come first served basis."