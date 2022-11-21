Nintendo Cyber Deals
Image: Nintendo

Nintendo has announced a big Cyber Deals sale in North America, with discounts on a whole bunch of Switch games. The platform holder is offering up to 50% off and there are some big titles included.

There are too many games to list them all, but these are the ones that Nintendo itself saw fit to highlight. Check out the full list on Nintendo's website.

The deals below will be available from the time of writing until Dec 4th at 11:59 p.m. PT.

And if you're looking to make even more of a saving, you might want to consider getting 10% off eShop credit through our store using code BLACKFRIDAY, too.

All prices are USD. Click the headers to sort alphabetically, by percentage discount, or sale price.

Switch eShop Game % Discount Sale Price

ASSASSIN’S CREED THE EZIO COLLECTION

50%

 $19.99

ASTRAL CHAIN

30%

 $41.99

A-Train: All Aboard! Tourism

30%

 $41.99

BRAVELY DEFAULT II

30%

 $41.99

Capcom Fighting Collection

25%

 $29.99

Castlevania Advance Collection

40%

 $11.99

Cult of the Lamb

20%

 $19.99

Dark Souls: Remastered

50%

 $19.99

Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing In Disguise

50%

 $24.99

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles

40%

 $35.99

DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT + A NEW POWER AWAKENS SET

50%

 $29.99

EA SPORTS FIFA 23 Nintendo Switch Legacy Edition

50%

 $19.99

Fire Emblem: Three Houses

30%

 $41.99

Fire Emblem: Three Houses – Expansion Pass

30%

 $17.49

Fire Emblem: Three Houses + Expansion Pass Bundle

30%

 $59.48

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition

50%

 $29.99

Kirby Star Allies

30%

 $41.99

LAYTON’S MYSTERY JOURNEY: Katrielle and the Millionaires’ Conspiracy – Deluxe Edition

40%

$23.99

Luigi’s Mansion 3

30%

 $41.99

Luigi’s Mansion 3 – Multiplayer Pack

30%

 $6.99

Luigi’s Mansion 3 + Multiplayer Pack Set

30%

 $48.98

Mario Tennis Aces

30%

 $41.99

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Gold Edition

22%

 $70.19

MARVEL ULTIMATE ALLIANCE 3: The Black Order

30%

 $41.99

MONOPOLY Madness

67%

 $9.89

NBA 2K23

55%

 $26.99

Neon White

20%

 $19.99

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

30%

 $41.99

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom PRINCE’S EDITION

67%

 $19.79

No More Heroes 3

50%

 $29.99

Rabbids: Party of Legends

50%

 $19.99

Return to Monkey Island

10%

 $22.49

Ruined King: A League of Legends Story

50%

 $14.99

SNK HEROINES Tag Team Frenzy

40%

 $29.99

Sonic Colors: Ultimate

50%

 $19.99

Sonic Origins

50%

 $19.99

Sonic Origins Digital Deluxe

50%

 $22.49

STAR WARS: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords

25%

 $11.14

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

30%

 $41.99

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection

30%

 $27.99

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

50%

 $29.99

The Jackbox Party Pack 8

35%

 $19.49

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD

30%

 $41.99

Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes

50%

 $14.99

Anything there that takes your fancy? Let us know if there's anything there you don't already own.