Nintendo has announced a big Cyber Deals sale in North America, with discounts on a whole bunch of Switch games. The platform holder is offering up to 50% off and there are some big titles included.

There are too many games to list them all, but these are the ones that Nintendo itself saw fit to highlight. Check out the full list on Nintendo's website.

The deals below will be available from the time of writing until Dec 4th at 11:59 p.m. PT.

And if you're looking to make even more of a saving, you might want to consider getting 10% off eShop credit through our store using code BLACKFRIDAY, too.

All prices are USD. Click the headers to sort alphabetically, by percentage discount, or sale price.

