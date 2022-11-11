According to Mario Kart Tour, Autumn is officially over (at least, the Autumn Tour is) and that means that the mobile game is speeding onto the next one without any delay.
The Animal Tour will be setting off from the start line on 15th November if you're on Pacific Time and on the 16th from those in Europe, with this period's main circuit marking a return to the GameCube classic, DK Mountain.
We have really fond memories of playing this one on Mario Kart Wii (the superior iteration of the track) with that big ol' barrel cannon and subsequent downhill slalom being one of our favourites in Mario Kart history - it will be good to be back.
Of course, Mario Kart Tour rarely makes an announcement on its own and the game has also confirmed the next Mii Racing Suit will be modelled on one of the Moo Moo Meadows cows. As for the silhouette of the next Mii Suit - a 'Who's That Pokémon'-esque teaser that Mario Kart Tour has done for the past few reveals - the circular slab and goggles can only mean one thing: a Rocky Wrench Suit is coming soon (at least, that's our guess).
Will you be speeding into DK Jungle next week? Barrel cannon down to the comments below and let us know!
[source twitter.com]
Comments (5)
The trailer also reveals GBA Riverside Park, it's interesting how the quantity of tracks per tour have increased since ditching gacha.
My favourite Donkey Kong circuit is Donkey Kong's Jungle Parkway (N64 and Wii), I hope that is added to MK8DX. I also love DK Mountain.
I would love to see DK Mountain in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. I can't think of a better track that takes advantage of gliding and anti-gravity. It's perfect!
Shocked it took them this long to add DK MOUNTAIN of all tracks but happy that it's here all the same.
Now if we could get it in 8 Deluxe, I'd greatly appreciate it....
DK mountain is my favorite Mario kart track of all time and that’s saying something for sure. I really am hoping this comes to 8s lineup as it is already my favorite Mario kart may as well have my favorite track.
