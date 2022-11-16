Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Konami's free-to-play title Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, which arrived on the Nintendo Switch at the beginning of this year, has just added a new game mode in its latest update.

In Team Battle, Duelists can compete in 3v3 or 5v5 matchups. For each matchup, you'll take on another from the opposite team and the team with the most wins in the end prevails.

"Partner up with your friends and prove your team’s Dueling prowess against the very best."

In addition to this, players can now also acquire cards from a new 'Battle Trajectory Selection Pack':

"It features plenty of new and notable Pendulum Monsters from the and archetypes. Battle Trajectory also introduces the archetype to Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUEL, which is focused around manipulating your opponents’ cards’ positions.

"Duelists can also now acquire the new Protector and Icon. Both are available now in the in-game Shop, as is the new Deck Slot acquirable item."

