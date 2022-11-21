It's not even been one month since the launch of Bayonetta 3, yet series creator and vice-president at PlatinumGames, Hideki Kamiya, has already started talking about a potential sequel.

Speaking on Twitter, Kamiya made direct reference to the ending of Bayonetta 3. While we won't spoil what happens here (and please be mindful in the comments!), it's safe to say that the conclusion has proven to be quite divisive among fans.

Here's a look at what Kamiya said:

（´-`）.｡oO（別に予想外でもなんでもない…と思ってたんだけどベヨ3のラストが誰にも正しく伝わってないっぽいのでベヨ4は皆さんにとって予想外の展開になると思います…ベヨ4が出た時に「お前それ後付けしたやろ」というアレが必ず出てくると思うので今のうちに言っておきます…） — 神谷英樹 Hideki Kamiya (@PG_kamiya) November 18, 2022

Translated, the tweet reads:

"I didn't think it was unexpected at all, but it seems that the ending of Bayo 3 wasn't conveyed correctly to everyone, so I think Bayo 4 will be an unexpected development for everyone. After all, when Bayo 4 comes out, I'm sure there will be people who say, 'You added that as an afterthought', so I'll say it now."

So yeah, take note of the language here: "when Bayo 4 comes out". While nothing has been officially announced (and likely won't be for a good while yet), it seems Kamiya is pretty confident that a sequel will be greenlit at some point down the line, if it hasn't been already.

While this is undoubtedly exciting for fans of Bayonetta, keep in mind that a sequel is likely several years off, at least. One would hope that development will be streamlined when compared to Bayonetta 3, but it wouldn't be entirely out of the question to expect the eventual sequel to appear on Nintendo's next major piece of hardware.