Games market research group Newzoo has published its latest report which forecasts a year-on-year decline of 4.3% for the global games market in 2022, following two years of "exceptional" growth during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the report (thanks, GamesIndustryBiz), the firm estimates that the entire video game market will generate $184.4 billion in 2022, a reduction on the $196.8 billion forecast Newzoo made earlier in the year.
This figure includes all branches of gaming (PC, browser, mobile, consoles), and the console gaming sector specifically is looking at a 4.2% decline. A "slow year" in release schedule terms is given as one contributing factor, alongside the current economic climate and the explosive pandemic-influenced growth of 2020/21.
Despite the lower-than-expected forecast, global revenue is still tracking higher than pre-pandemic times, with Newzoo labelling 2022 a "corrective year" following the unprecedented lockdown growth when people turned more than ever to gaming. "Our long-term outlook for the games market remains positive," the report states, predicting 2022 to be the only corrective year before growth returns in 2023 and the numbers go up once more.
Despite this minor downturn — and let's not forget that $184.4 billion ain't exactly bad — the firm ends things on an optimistic note, calling the future "bright" and forecasting growth going from $179.1 billion in 2020 to a whopping $211.2 billion by 2025.
So yes, video games are doing all right and will more than likely survive this corrective blip on the spreadsheet. Numbers going up will almost certainly resume next year. Carry on!
honestly the size of the mobile game scene to me is kinda sad. The sheer ammount of trash and predatory practices is insane, and seeing this reminds me of how effective those are at making money
I will never support mobile games.
Handphone is not supposed for gaming.
Just only console and handheld games with physical media for me.
#letsgetphysical 🤟
#letsplayconsoles 👍
#letsplayhandhelds ✌
@Bluelink45 Games like Genshin Impact and Pokemon Go actually opened my eyes to mobile gaming. It's still not my favorite way of playing but not all mobile games are bad and many actually can be fun. Though the vast majority is predatory af and that needs to change...
Well that's it then. Time for another gaming crash. Nintendo will be going out of business soon. All is lost!
Hail Sony! 😉
With the expected global recession, i can believe it. I can’t imagine the audience will go anywhere, but it will certainly recontextualize how much we spend, even if its 1 less retail game we buy per year, or thinking twice about wanting the digital deluxe edition. I think we’ll see more people going to their back-catalogue, as I think the general conception is that we all have a collection of games we have bought as far back as 10 years ago that we need to go back to finish. That will be more appealing when we’re getting squeezed for more and earning less as a result.
@Truegamer79 God of War Ragnarok will fix this.
What's interesting from my point of view, as one who recently got a Steam Deck, is that PC gaming is on the up (and it's actually quite a lot so when you consider that console, mobile and browser gaming are all down quite a lot).
It isn't that surprising though; Sony have started to port their exclusives to PC quite a lot (and they only seem to be accelerating the effort), Microsoft just want to have their games on so many platforms as possible (there's even Game Pass on PC).
Steam Deck probably also contributes somewhat to the growth in PC gaming (not that much though.. at least not yet imo).
It will be interesting to see what Nintendo's answer to this will be; will they (plus Microsoft of course) start to allow Xbox/PC games to ported to/emulated on the Switch's successor?
It's not a God given fact that it will a be success after all (although Nintendo do have some aces up their sleeve of course - like a 60 fps version of BotW's successor probably).
But will it be enough? you could ask yourself.
Nobody will be buying new games because Elden Ring.
@JudaiMasters Heck, unless Capcom decides to do something about it, you won't be able to buy Phoenix Wright Dual Destinies or Spirit of Justice anywhere else after the 3DS eShop closes. Those are some good games on mobile, but as far as mobile games go, any gambling mechanics should be straight up removed to retain an E rating, and more games should be paid for upfront rather than through sleazy in-game purchase tactics.
Stop raising the price of full games and maybe it won't decline. I could understand physical copy but digital versions had no reason to go full price. Cloud versions shouldn't even need to be full price either, it just needs to be available via subscription.
Insane that half is trash mobile games.
Anyway. a decline that is less of a % than most countries current yearly inflation is fine. We're gonna be fine.
A "slow year" in release schedule terms is given as one contributing factor
Maybe for you but not for me.
My backlog has grown year on year and I can't see it slowing down any time soon.
My forecast is for me to keep buying games knowing that I won't be getting to them until a few months later.
😜
@Serpenterror That would require stopping inflation, first. If games prices don’t go up but inflation continues, what do you think will happen?
