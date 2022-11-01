Electronic Arts has officially announced a new long-term "multi-title collaboration" with the comic juggernaut Marvel to develop at least three brand new action adventure games for both console and PC. The exact platforms have not been confirmed yet.

These games will come with their "own original story" set within the Marvel universe. The first game, as revealed last month, is a single player, third-person Iron Man game by Motive Studios.

We’re thrilled to announce a multi-title collaboration between @Marvel and @EA to develop action-adventure games for consoles and PC! Each game will also be its own original story set in the Marvel Universe. pic.twitter.com/I2fuT8xnEz October 31, 2022

EA's COO Laura Miele mentioned how EA has been long-time fans of Marvel and was looking forward to welcoming it to the EA family:

“We have been long-time fans of Marvel and their impressive leadership, so this is a remarkable moment for our developers as well as our players and fans. We look forward to welcoming Marvel into the EA family of creators and know this collaboration will produce exceptional experiences for our players. We can’t wait to see players' reactions when they suit up as Iron Man and do the extraordinary things this Super Hero is known for.”

The new Iron Man project is led by Olivier Proulx, the same individual who worked as the senior producer on the Square Enix title, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy - available as a cloud release on Nintendo Switch.

