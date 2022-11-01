Electronic Arts has officially announced a new long-term "multi-title collaboration" with the comic juggernaut Marvel to develop at least three brand new action adventure games for both console and PC. The exact platforms have not been confirmed yet.
These games will come with their "own original story" set within the Marvel universe. The first game, as revealed last month, is a single player, third-person Iron Man game by Motive Studios.
EA's COO Laura Miele mentioned how EA has been long-time fans of Marvel and was looking forward to welcoming it to the EA family:
“We have been long-time fans of Marvel and their impressive leadership, so this is a remarkable moment for our developers as well as our players and fans. We look forward to welcoming Marvel into the EA family of creators and know this collaboration will produce exceptional experiences for our players. We can’t wait to see players' reactions when they suit up as Iron Man and do the extraordinary things this Super Hero is known for.”
The new Iron Man project is led by Olivier Proulx, the same individual who worked as the senior producer on the Square Enix title, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy - available as a cloud release on Nintendo Switch.
[source news.ea.com]
Does this mean we can now finally get a Frog Man game?
I doubt that having the senior producer of Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy will mean a whole lot for this Iron Man game beyond financial considerations during production. Creative talent is what I'm looking for and I don't trust EA to cultivate that.
Oooffff. Is EA just going to do everything Disney soon?
Just one word: UGH!
Not too excited yet, however they managed to pull off a great single player Star Wars game in Fallen Order (albeit from a different EA owned studio), so I won't write it off either. Hoping it's good, as I'd love an Iron Man game.
In related news I just finished up Spider-Man: Miles Morales on PS5 tonight, and it was a great time.
Easy to write off EA because they generally suck but they did put out Jedi Fallen Order and that was great, no micro transactions or shoehorned multiplayer fluff; just a solid single player adventure game. Maybe these games could be alright.
@Kermit1 Ribbit and rip it!
EA is a sucky company, doesn’t mean all there games suck, so, hopefully, they turn out to be good.
None of them is comming to switch most likely
After fallen order I actually have some hope. Personally I think a hawakwye or Daredevil game will make the most sense because they are depowerd vigilantes
Also like is you want a morbious game
New My Sims games, please.
She's a 10, but she makes fun of single-player games only to announce developing one in partnership with Marvel.
