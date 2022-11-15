Surprise, Nintendo has just released a brand new update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Believe it or not, but this is the first one we've received since February.

The last one was filled with a bunch of fixes. So, what does this latest one include? Unfortunately, not all that much according to the patch notes. Apparently, several issues have been fixed to enhance the overall experience. Here's the full rundown via Nintendo's support page:

Version 2.0.6 (Released November 14, 2022



General

"Several issues have been addressed to improve the gameplay experience."

And there you have it - the latest update for New Horizons. Nintendo Dataminer OatmealDome has also made the following comment noting how the same patch notes have been issued for ARMS, Splatoon 2 and Super Mario Maker 2.

[Splatoon 2 / ARMS / Super Mario Maker 2 / Animal Crossing: New Horizons]



All these games just got updates with the equivalent of “stability” in the patch notes.



This is probably a patch to fix a major security bug in a common code component.



I’ll post info when available. — OatmealDome (@OatmealDome) November 15, 2022

The final major update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Version 2.0.0) was released in November last year. Since then, the game has received minor patches fixing issues related to the main game and the DLC.