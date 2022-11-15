Surprise, Nintendo has just released a brand new update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Believe it or not, but this is the first one we've received since February.
The last one was filled with a bunch of fixes. So, what does this latest one include? Unfortunately, not all that much according to the patch notes. Apparently, several issues have been fixed to enhance the overall experience. Here's the full rundown via Nintendo's support page:
Version 2.0.6 (Released November 14, 2022
General
"Several issues have been addressed to improve the gameplay experience."
And there you have it - the latest update for New Horizons. Nintendo Dataminer OatmealDome has also made the following comment noting how the same patch notes have been issued for ARMS, Splatoon 2 and Super Mario Maker 2.
The final major update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Version 2.0.0) was released in November last year. Since then, the game has received minor patches fixing issues related to the main game and the DLC.