Digital Foundry is back with another Switch technical analysis, and this time the focus is on Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope.

From a visual standpoint, DF's Oliver Mackenzie feels Sparks of Hope isn't a technical evolution of its five-year-old predecessor, which is a "totally fair trade-off" given the "more interesting world design and larger combat arenas". Sparks of Hopes' environmental assets are apparently "simpler and flatter", and other areas are described as being stripped back.

"The new game still looks reasonable, but I wish that the style of the original title had been more closely matched here. Ultimately though, Sparks of Hope is a bigger, broader, and better adventure than the original game. It's not the same kind of system-exclusive technical stunner, but its gameplay and design are much improved."

As for the technical basics, the game runs at 900p docked and drops down to 600p in portable mode, and targets 30fps. While it's 30fps most of the time, it did experience some occasional frame rate dips to the mid-20s. In comparison, Kingdom Battle had the same resolution in docked and handheld and also ran at a mostly stable 30fps.

You can get the full rundown in the video below, and read more on Eurogamer:

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is out today on Switch. Will you be adding this one to your collection? Tell us below.