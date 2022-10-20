Digital Foundry is back with another Switch technical analysis, and this time the focus is on Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope.
From a visual standpoint, DF's Oliver Mackenzie feels Sparks of Hope isn't a technical evolution of its five-year-old predecessor, which is a "totally fair trade-off" given the "more interesting world design and larger combat arenas". Sparks of Hopes' environmental assets are apparently "simpler and flatter", and other areas are described as being stripped back.
"The new game still looks reasonable, but I wish that the style of the original title had been more closely matched here. Ultimately though, Sparks of Hope is a bigger, broader, and better adventure than the original game. It's not the same kind of system-exclusive technical stunner, but its gameplay and design are much improved."
As for the technical basics, the game runs at 900p docked and drops down to 600p in portable mode, and targets 30fps. While it's 30fps most of the time, it did experience some occasional frame rate dips to the mid-20s. In comparison, Kingdom Battle had the same resolution in docked and handheld and also ran at a mostly stable 30fps.
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is out today on Switch. Will you be adding this one to your collection? Tell us below.
Comments (22)
I understand.
However, only 30fps?
I've seen FPS dips are sometimes very noticeable in gameplay videos from people who got the game early.
Well that's unfortunate, I'll probably still pick it up once it's down to 15-20 dollars tho
The new art style still looks good, and I'll gladly take less complex foliage if it means denser, more expansive levels.
@Olmectron The game is already pushing the limits of what can be accomplished on Switch. And, frankly, there's no need for an RPG like this to aim for a higher framerate in the first place.
Couldn't care less, gameplay footage I saw looked good and I wouldn't have called the first game a "stunner" in any sense of the word anyway..
Sparks of Hope looks better, to me, gameplay looks like it's gonna be fun to break stuff with the freedom it's supposed to have and at this point my copy's on its way and I'm excited.
30fps… this is a strategy game, correct?
I seem to remember people theorizing it was running on a switch pro/switch 2 when the game was first shown because they said it looked too good for the OG switch…
@Scrubicius sure is. And I recommend people who will complain about this to look up gameplay of Xcom on switch.. THAT is a case where the framerate + visuals are detrimental to gameplay.
Awful port.
Can’t wait to go collect it later today!!
@Dom_31 exactly I think this game will not have much impact when it come to the fun part.
another reason to wait for the inevitable huge price drop.
600p in portable/undocked mode... Really?... That sounds disappointing.
I hope that they are listening to Steve Vai or Joe Satriani on a $50k hifi when doing their analysis
About what I expected.
Still going to get the game at some point as Gameplay is more important. Really starting to feel like the Switch is at its limits though. New hardware please.
@electrolite77 People forget that the Switch isn't even running at full power. There's no need for new hardware. We do need new developers.
DF are cringe.
The first game was fun , good to look at and played fine for me , if the sequel is in the same water then it will be just fine for me , but as a Ubisoft game I will wait for the inevitable price drop before buying.
Can’t wait, first game was easily one of my favourite Switch games.
Glad I'm not the only one who notices this game doesn't look as vibrant as the first. The worlds are more open but that definitely came at a visual cost.
I'll probably pick this up, but the first game was a perfect experience for me. I loved the gameplay, and the visuals are the best on switch. It's the one time I wish they would've just released more of the same instead of a whole overhaul.
Lmao @ people moaning about frame rate. It’s a strategy game, not a fps or racer!
And also laughing at people moaning about stuff they’d have never noticed unless there was a video telling them about it.
Digital Foundry are the YouTube equivalent of "this is why we can't have nice things".
They're almost single handedly responsible for every mong that complains about a single frame drop that's imperceivable to the human eye, yet act like it's a deal breaker on whether they buy the game or not.
"Occasionally dips by one frame, that sucks. Guess I'll pass". Get outta here.
Every Switch analysis they do is the same. We get it, you think the Switch sucks because it's not as powerful as other consoles. Give it a rest.
