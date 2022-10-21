With a brand new Pokémon generation comes a brand new wave of Pokémon cards. The Pokémon Company International has announced the Paldea Collection, the first official Pokémon Trading Card Game set for Scarlet & Violet.

Revealed on the official website, the three sets are themed after your starter Pokémon — Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly. Each set comes with foil promo cards for the starters and set and an enamel pin to match their chosen set.

Other features include:

One oversized foil card featuring Koraidon ex or Miraidon ex

Four booster packs

A code card usable in either the Pokémon TCG Online or Pokémon TCG Live

The Paldea Collection will be launching at the Pokémon Center stores and where you usually buy your TCG stuff from on 6th January 2023. So you'll be able to give your deck a refresh — and introduce the Paldea region into your game — very soon.

Will you be getting the Paldea Collection? Let us know!