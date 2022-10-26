Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Tomorrow (27th October) will see the Switch debut of Signalis - a low-poly horror survival game from newcomers rose-engine and publisher Humble Games. The game will be available on the Switch eShop for £15.99 / 19.99€ and based on its reviews, this sounds like we are in for a bargain.

Our friends over at Push Square gave Signalis a solid 8/10 in its review, describing the title as 'an astoundingly stylish effort from such a small studio.' There isn't a lot of discussion of the Switch port as of yet, though the game's visual style has us hoping that it plays as good as it looks.

Signalis will see you play as Elster, a clone who is on a mission to find her lost partner and memories in a dystopian future (really, is there any other kind?) Ammo is a rarity in this environment, so solving puzzles on the fly before making a mad dash to a nearby hiding place is the name of the game - sweaty palms, here we come.

For an idea of some of the features that Signalis offers, check out the following list and screens to see that visual style of which Push Square was so fond.

FATAL EXCEPTION

SIGNALIS is set in a dystopian future where humanity has colonized the solar system, and the totalitarian regime of Eusan maintains an iron grip through aggressive surveillance and propaganda. Humanoid androids known as Replikas live among the populace, acting as workers, civil servants, and Protektors alongside the citizens they are designed to resemble.

The story of SIGNALIS begins as a Replika named Elster awakens from cryostasis in a wrecked vessel. Now stranded on a cold planet, she sets out on a journey into depths unknown.

CLASSIC SURVIVAL HORROR GAMEPLAY

Experience fear and apprehension as you encounter strange horrors, carefully manage scarce resources, and seek solutions to challenging riddles. COLD AND DISTANT PLACES

Explore the dim corners of a derelict spaceship, delve into the mysterious fate of the inhabitants of a doomed facility, and seek what lies beneath. A DREAM ABOUT DREAMING

Discover an atmospheric science-fiction tale of identity, memory, and the terror of the unknown and unknowable, inspired by classic cosmic horror and the works of Stanley Kubrick, Hideaki Anno, and David Lynch. A STRIKING VISION

Wander a brutalist nightmare driven by fluid 3D character animations, dynamic lights and shadows, and complex transparency effects, complemented by cinematic sci-fi anime storytelling

Signalis is set to release on Switch tomorrow. Now we just need to decide if we are brave enough to take it on...

What do you make of this horror survival game? Dash down into the comments and let us know!