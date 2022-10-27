While we're expecting Princess Peach to look the same as she always has in the upcoming movie, throughout the years her design hasn't always been consistent. As highlighted by the Supper Mario Broth blog on social media recently, there was a moment in history when the princess had basically no resemblance to her modern counterpart.

These shots are taken from what is apparently an "officially licensed" Japanese picture book dating back to January 1986. While it's not a bad design at all, if Mario and co weren't in the shot, you might not even be able to tell it's a princess from the Super Mario series.

Very early alternate design for Princess Peach seen in an officially licensed January 1986 picture book from Japan. pic.twitter.com/8zyfa2GvuZ October 26, 2022

If this has got you wondering what Peach will look like in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, there was supposedly a leak recently by an Australian McDonald's employee. The good news is Peach "closely resembles her appearance in the video games" based on these reports.