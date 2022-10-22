There were quite a lot of Mario games released during the Game Boy Advance series like Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga, but one series we never saw on Nintendo's 32-bit handheld hardware was Paper Mario.

If you've ever wondered what it might have looked like on this smaller screen, pixel artist and Twitter user @Niinjamal has decided to reimagine the series as a Game Boy Advance title. This artwork shows off mock-ups of a start menu, some battle sequences, and even a cutscene.

What if Paper Mario was on the Game Boy Advance? I drew what I thought that would look like! pic.twitter.com/3BaMN0tUC5 October 21, 2022

Niinjamal has also been doing some other fun mock-ups - recreating Sonic characters, Pokémon, and more Mario. And if you're wondering how this art was made, it was created in a program called Aseprite.

If you're in the mood for some Paper Mario, you can always play the original Nintendo 64 title via the Switch Online + Expansion Pack service, provided you've got a membership. This RPG classic from the year 2000 was added to the digital N64 library late last year.

What do you think of Paper Mario recreated as a Game Boy Advance title? Leave your thoughts in the comments.