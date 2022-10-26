Here's the video game-to-book adaptation you never knew you wanted — Kirby's Dream Buffet, 2022's adorable, snack-based party game featuring the pink puffball, is getting its own novel in Japan, Automaton Media reports.

Yep, really. We know that Kirby games can get wild with their lore, but Dream Buffet certainly isn't the first slice of the pie we'd think of when considering which Kirby games to adapt into a novel. But it's getting one. A game where you roll around and try to eat as many sweet treats as possible is getting a novel — not a cookbook! As an aside, we'd love a Kirby cookbook, but let's get down to business here — why Kirby's Dream Buffet? Well, it's actually pretty simple — Kirby actually has an entire light novel series in Japan, written by Mie Takase.

Automaton Media has given a rough translation of the synopsis of Takase's upcoming Kirby novel — and it features a galactic witch who has created a mountain of snacks using a magical fork. This fork has the power to grant wishes. So, food and wishes are a perfect combination for Kirby? It's not that easy though, as Meta Knight and King Dedede are shrunken down inside this snacktastic mountain.

Now, in terms of Kirby, there are currently 25 light novels dating back to 2013. The last two are based on Kirby and the Forgotten Land, but many feature original stories that take inspiration from games and merchandise. We feel like Kirby's Dream Buffet will be more on that side of things, but who knows? Wikirby has a nice rundown of all of the light novels so far over on their page.

A light novel is a style of young adult book in Japan, often around 50k words. They often feature manga-esque art and many manga and anime start life as a light novel. Sword Art Online, Haruhi Suzumiya, Durarara!!, and Full Metal Panic! are just a handful of popular series that were originally light novels. So Kirby has some pretty excellent company.

The book is set to be released on 14th December in Japan, and you can check out its listing over on publisher Kadokawa Tsubasa Bunko's website.

Perhaps Kirby is on course for his next literary masterpiece with this adaptation. Roll on down and let us know what you think of this!