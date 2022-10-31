Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

The upcoming remake of Project Zero: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse has been given a solid release date, with Koei Tecmo's horror launching on March 9th, 2023.

To mark the announcement, a new overview trailer has been showcased, demonstrating the game's newly revamped visuals and gameplay; it's certainly looking pretty spooky, we have to say! There will also be a digital deluxe edition of the game available at launch, which will include the Rogetsu Isle Dinner Party Costume Set along with a digital art book.

Here's some official info from Koei Tecmo:

"PROJECT ZERO: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse is a frightening mystery that takes place on a remote island in southern Japan. A decade after five young girls mysteriously disappeared at an island festival, their memories of the events that transpired during their disappearance remain fuzzy. But when two of the girls are found dead days apart ten years after the initial vanishing, the remaining three teenagers head back to the island — a haunted place possessed by ghosts and spirits — to solve the mystery of their friends’ death, while also unlocking the secrets to the memories they left behind."

Perhaps rather disappointingly, however, it seems that there may not be a physical edition of the game, with Koei Tecmo quite plainly stating that the game will launch "digitally on March 9th". So, that's a shame. Regardless, we're looking forward to seeing how this one turns out!

Will you be downloading Project Zero: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse in March 2023? Let us know with a comment!