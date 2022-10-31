The upcoming remake of Project Zero: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse has been given a solid release date, with Koei Tecmo's horror launching on March 9th, 2023.
To mark the announcement, a new overview trailer has been showcased, demonstrating the game's newly revamped visuals and gameplay; it's certainly looking pretty spooky, we have to say! There will also be a digital deluxe edition of the game available at launch, which will include the Rogetsu Isle Dinner Party Costume Set along with a digital art book.
Here's some official info from Koei Tecmo:
"PROJECT ZERO: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse is a frightening mystery that takes place on a remote island in southern Japan. A decade after five young girls mysteriously disappeared at an island festival, their memories of the events that transpired during their disappearance remain fuzzy. But when two of the girls are found dead days apart ten years after the initial vanishing, the remaining three teenagers head back to the island — a haunted place possessed by ghosts and spirits — to solve the mystery of their friends’ death, while also unlocking the secrets to the memories they left behind."
Perhaps rather disappointingly, however, it seems that there may not be a physical edition of the game, with Koei Tecmo quite plainly stating that the game will launch "digitally on March 9th". So, that's a shame. Regardless, we're looking forward to seeing how this one turns out!
Will you be downloading Project Zero: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse in March 2023? Let us know with a comment!
Comments (10)
Just in time for the spooky Spring season
No US or European physical release is a disappointment, hopefully they release it physically in Asia like they did with Maiden of Black Water.
Hopefully they do a physical version for Australia again like they did on the Wii U.
One can only hope.
I'd prefer a physical copy but if not I'll grab it digitally.
But... I'm already silly.
I really hope that there will be an option to import a copy that still has an English option like with Maiden of Black Water. I'm looking forward to this one after playing that, but I'd be disappointed if it really is digital-only with no alternatives. I'd like a copy to go with its sequel on my shelf!
Might seem dumb, but the fact that it's digital only might actually dissuade some from buying it. Or at least make them not purchase it until it's discounted to some degree.
Oh, is it only North America where it's Fatal Frame?
I originally played this game on the Wii, but I’d like to revisit the game with this upcoming release.
That Camera Obscura hat is amazing.
I like that the preorder bonus is another cute/sexy optional costume, but with the save data bonus, it's like: "What if her head was actually a gigantic camera?"
Super excited for this. 2023 is filling out nicely.
There will probably be an asian physical, I'm sure.
FAB !
issue is the digital only. In that case I will wait for a large discount... not willing to pay full price for something I do not really own. Strange move... I hope there will be an asian version at least.
