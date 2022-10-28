After years of development updates about Bayonetta 3, the Switch exclusive is now available in certain parts of the world.
As you've no doubt seen over the past few weeks, there's been a fair bit of drama with this one - with the original voice of Bayonetta making a series of accusations in an ongoing dispute with Platinum. You can catch up on the latest developments in the story we ran earlier this week. We've also reviewed the game here on Nintendo Life, awarding it an outstanding score:
Now that this Switch exclusive is available, we're curious to know how many of the readers here on Nintendo Life will be picking it up. So, will you be buying this game? Vote in our poll and leave a comment down below.
Comments (40)
Sure why not. Looks good.
Not my type of game… but seems like a good game judging by the reviews.
Bayonetta rocks! Have fun everyone!
I haven't even finished the first game (as good as it is), so I'm not in any hurry to grab Bayonetta 3 just yet. By the time I do grab it, it's likely that the cartridge will have any update(s) already on it, so it would be silly to grab it now.
My collector's edition will be delivered tomorrow!
I'm so excited to play this over the weekend and on Halloween!
It's nice to have physical copies of all 3 Bayonetta games for Switch!
Do want! Do want! I've been shielding my eyes from early adopters who've been posting cutscenes on Youtube for the past few days.
Waiting for physical copy to arrive, really excited to jump in.
Given how the Bayonetta is handled later in the game, no. I'm passing on it.
Did I make it in time to comment??
I still need to play the first two games. I started the first one on Xbox a few years ago just never finished it. I haven't even touched the second one.
@DTfeartheBEARD do you have a physical copy of 1 and 2, or is it 2 that’s physical and 1 was digital because I remember them releasing that BS
I wish there was a demo.
It looks really good, but I'm just not sure I would enjoy the gameplay; I hate the combat in monster hunter games even though I acknowledge they are great games and I'm a little worried Bayonetta would be similar. If it's ever on a good sale I might get it just to try.
I'm boycotting!!!!
So I'll be picking up the Masquerade Edition.
Sorry. Got too many games to play already. I'm really happy for all the fans, though ...This one seems like an absolute masterpiece.
This will be a nice cap on a pretty good gaming year. I gotta wait a bit, but I fully intend to get it ASAP.
@nymbosox I have the digital copy of Bayonetta 1 that was included with Bayonetta 2. Bayonetta 1 also had a physical release last month that I picked up.
The trinity edition is beautiful, I'm so happy
Yup, got it preordered.
If I get it at all, it'll be a used copy from a private ebay seller.
I can't in good faith buy a new copy of this game.
I'll just replay Devil May Cry 5.
I'm just kinda filling time waiting for my digital pre-order to be playable.
Will prob grab copy after work tomorrow since game looks good.
Luckily I can buy this game in good faith since the “boycott” was absolute nonsense. Reviews are stellar too.
Think only sites like Polygon had bad things to say, but it’s Polygon and they don’t like things sexy so that is a good sign anyway for the game.
There have been a lot of good games that came to switch in October so I might have to wait at least a little bit 😅
Even on a Nintendo centric website the number one answer is “No, I’m not interested” and yet somehow this is a $450 million dollar franchise?
@circasurviver I see your doubts, but your math is off.
It's true 24% of responders (as of the time I type this) answered "Not interested" and that's the highest individual answer. It's also true that 17% answered with "Need 1 and/or 2 first".
HOWEVER... THREE answers are varying states of "I'm getting it" and they total 54% to the 41% for "No" and the remainder is non-commital.
So on this Nintendo-centric website, over half the people voting (myself included) say yes.
I paid off my pre-order tuesday, I'll be picking it up at store open tomorrow! Then I'll likely be marathonning all 3 games in short order!
Absolutely. Trinity Masquerade edition!
Once I get my copy in I’ll be all over this game.
@FishyS I've played Monster Hunter Rise and Bayonetta 1, and Bayo games are not anything like Monster Hunter. I'd imagine the large screen-filling enemies are what make you think so, but this game is more like a Devil May Cry or other Platinum games, with flashy moves and timing-based combos and blocking and parrying, rather than MonHun's slower-paced and animation-locked combat. In Bayonetta, animations can be cancelled into other moves easily, where in Monster Hunter, you have to wait for one move to complete (which can take a few seconds) before you can start another one.
@CharlieGirl
Ah… still lost and deluded in the drama of unused voice actors, I see… poor soul…
Gonna get the party started once my copy comes in the mail.
I’ll probably pick it up in a few months once it’s a bit cheaper. Seems really good but I’ve been super busy plus have a lot of other games I want to play.
It’s weird. I’m a 42 year old male, I’m no prude, but I just don’t want sexy in my video games. They’re separate worlds for me. It doesn’t help that Bayonetta reminds me of Sarah Palin (possibly my issue) 😂
For those looking forward to it—Enjoy!
Bought 1 when the physical was released on Switched, bought 2 the second day I was playing 1. Finished 1 in 4 days and immediately started 2. Beat 2 in a dew days. Preordered 3. Ready! Unless I get caught up on CrossCode…
The Trinity Masquerade edition is in the post which was still available in the UK until a few weeks ago compared to the physical version of the original which sold out in seconds.
I played Bayonetta 1 and thought it was okay, pretty fun but never beat it. Gave Bayonetta 2 a shot: straight up masterpiece and the best action game I’ve ever played.
So when the reviews hit I bought it, given that it’s a more niche game and Platinum have earned my support after the terrific Okami, Viewtiful Joe, Bayonetta 2 and Astral Chain.
@FishyS for what it’s worth I never got into Monster Hunter but Bayonetta is waaay more accessible. I’d recommend Bayonetta 2 if you can find it discounted.
Nah, because I didn't like the demo of the first one I played on Wii U. I dig the style but can't stand the gameplay
Eventually yea but too many other games to play right now. I hope it turns out to be better than 2 and at least as good as 1
@Tasuki
I could never get into the first one. Based on what I've played, 2 is miles better in every single catergory and 3 looks to be even better. Loving the gameplay footage where you can transform into that weird Neon Spider and reak havok on those bat sh** crazy bosses.
I generally can't stand 3D hack and slash based games, but Bayo 2 won me over. Also looking forward to Stellar Blade on PS5. It doesn't seem to capture the same over the top colorful in your face and wildly imagnitive vision of Bayo 2&3, but it looks very well made, and the combat and visuals look amazeballs.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ayek3ZzWb1E
Skip to 1:20 for gameplay!
The music And JPN voice overs definitly arent doing this trailer any favors. Actual game will run at 60fps, have English Voice overs(Assumingly) and some pretty enegertic music during combat.
Didn't have much interest in this game until your review, no quite tempted.
A demo would be great.
If Advance Wars remains perpetually in abeyance may well get it.
Bayonetta 1 was fine.
Bayonetta 2 is, to this day, the best action game I've ever played. Better than Ninja Gaiden (Black or otherwise), better than Devil May Crys, just simply, the best action game around.
I'm hopeful that Bayonetta 3 maintains the excellence in gameplay from the second game.
Tap here to load 40 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...