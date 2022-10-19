One of the bigger releases this month was the free-to-play Blizzard title Overwatch 2. The game has already managed to attract over 25 million heroes in the first week, and now to continue the launch celebrations, it's teamed up with the fast-food chain Mcdonald's.
It seems this offer is currently only available at Mcdonald's located in Australia right now. If you do happen to be located in this country, you can unlock an epic in-game skin for Tracer through the MyMaccas mobile app:
Here's another look, courtesy of the Twitter account @OverwatchCaval. It includes themed Overwatch 2 packaging as well:
Overwatch is free to download from the Switch eShop. This promotion will likely roll out elsewhere in the near future. You can learn more about this game in our Nintendo Life review:
Have you had a go at this game yet on the Switch? Tell us below.
Comments (35)
That's a big video
Free to play gives you adds while you play.
I really don’t like stuff like that in my games….If something’s completely free, you are the product.
Wonder what Blizzard’s covering up THIS time.
Cool! I definitely totally really want a skin for a character in a first person shooter that I can't even see during gameplay! Totally worth the time and effort!
Cursed videogame and cursed news story
I just can’t see any reason to play overwatch 2 instead of Splatoon 3 on switch, actually I can see one, it’s free to play. Well, “ free to play “
But why Tracer though? The promotion is in Australia and the game has two perfectly good Aussies they could have used instead.
I don't use Tracer. Nor do I eat McDonald's very often.
They should of picked a fatty for the promotion like Roadhog though.
@Friendly Lol what? I play like 5 different f2p games all the time and I've yet to see an ad in one. Unless you mean shop promotions? Takes all of 1/5th of a second to dismiss those.
@LittIeZ It's very free to play without the sarcasm quotes as the cosmetics are overpriced and the battle pass is bad, thus making me not want to spend a penny while still enjoying playing it and I've already unlocked everyone except the new character. Doesn't get more f2p than that.
@KnightsTemplar Me. I think you'll find the vast majority of people won't boycott companies or not play their games due to unpleasant behavior by a few employees of a MASSIVE faceless corporation, that's the very loud vocal minority who thrive on likes and thumbs up. Plus it's free and not $60 + continued NSO subscription if you want to play online.
Who the hell plays overwatch instead of splatoon 3. Couldnt give a twinkles what blizzard does from now on
Probably the cheapest way to get a skin in this game at this point.
I think this is an older (OW1) skin. What a launch, yeesh.
Why did they pick the most ugly tracer skin? Idk where but I own this skin already, so they just re releasing a skin bruh.
@LittIeZ Same. I'll eat my hot buttered lobster while the masses eat frozen crab sticks
I'm just imagining this image but with Tracer instead of Sephiroth.
@SteamEngenius It's in vogue to rag on Overwatch right now, there's no use responding
Warning!
Old man rambling:
The biggest scam publishers have pulled on us in recent video game history is that THEY get to decide what's "epic" or "legendary", or what would constitute a "collector's" item.
Alright. I'm done.
Please enjoy your meal.
@Friendly Well, if you want a good free-to-play game that has no ads, I highly recommend Genshin Impact. It is legit a free, full-on adventure RPG with a rich story, deep lore, memorable characters, a killer soundtrack, all sorts of nooks and crannies to explore, and a wealth of content, with more being added on a regular basis. And it also holds regular events to add to the replay value.
Yes, there is a monetization aspect of it in the form of a gacha mechanic, but spending real-life money is purely optional, thus it is possible to get through the game without paying so much as a cent (or whatever form of currency you use).
I started playing over a year ago, after hearing good things about it, and fell in love with the game. I preach its' merits to anyone within earshot. It may have gotten flak for being a knockoff of Breath of the Wild when it was first announced, but let me assure you, Genshin Impact blows Breath of the Wild out of the water.
If Genshin Impact is truly a BOTW knockoff, then it is the Oreo to BOTW's Hydrox (Hydrox and Oreo are very similar cookies; Hydrox came first, Oreo came later; but Oreo is better than the Hydrox, being sweeter than the original, and now more widely available than it's predecessor).
That skin is hideous
@AstroTheGamosian thanks for the tip! I might, when and if it comes to switch. And if it gets a paid option and you do not get disturbed by micro transactions.
@KnightsTemplar Me.
They should make a Swedish exclusive Brigitte skin that you can only get at IKEA
Eh, looks like crap anyway.
That skin is not very epic...
Wonder if tracer likes scezuan sauce
I sorta wish I liked these types of games.
I'm lovin' -
I cant finish that.
@ATaco Three.
@Friendly Well, there are still plans for it, but no further announcements have been made. Someone did recently manage to get it running on Switch by running it on an Android emulator, though (but you can only use it with touchscreen controls, and the loading times and framerates are extremely slow).
However, it is available on mobile, PS4, PS5, and PC (which I usually play it on). I am also looking forward to it coming to the Switch. It'll give me a reason to play my Switch again. I still do play it from time to time, but most of my game time is spent playing Genshin Impact now.
And again, the microtransactions are completely optional. The in-game resources that you get to do the gacha pulls can be acquired through normal gameplay, completely for free, but it takes significantly longer that way. The microtransactions, obviously, speed up the process. It's not exactly pay-to-win, but it is used to get characters and weapons of higher rarity. But you can still get through the game with the free characters.
I don't think they will ever create a paid version of the game, though. Considering how much content the game has already, and how much more will be coming out (the game isn't even halfway through the main story yet, and only about half of the announced regions have been released so far), you'd be looking at a VERY expensive game.
Plus, each character has what's known as Constellations, which upgrade their abilities beyond just normal leveling. To unlock their Constellations, you have to acquire them more than once in the gacha pulls. And since some of the characters are 5-star (the highest rarity, which is where the microtransactions come in), having a full paid game with all characters and their Constellations unlocked would make the game even more expensive.
Better to keep the game free-to-play, ad free, and thus more accessible to gamers like us who want a full gaming experience on a budget.
It's not in Ronald McDonald's colors? Missed opportunity, I say.
MyMaccas mobile app. 🤢
@Friendly Good thing there aren’t any ads in Overwatch 2.
@Aawill91 this skin is an ad…?
@Friendly No, this skin existed in the original Overwatch. I already have it unlocked. It’s just now being given away for free since it kind of already looks like a hideous McDonald’s skin.
@Aawill91 ah, ok, didn’t know. I stand corrected.
It looks like the mcdonalds sauce indeed. At least the color pallet.
@Friendly It certainly does. And if I ever see an ad in Overwatch I’ll be VERY upset, you’re right on that!
Tap here to load 35 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...