@Friendly Well, there are still plans for it, but no further announcements have been made. Someone did recently manage to get it running on Switch by running it on an Android emulator, though (but you can only use it with touchscreen controls, and the loading times and framerates are extremely slow).

However, it is available on mobile, PS4, PS5, and PC (which I usually play it on). I am also looking forward to it coming to the Switch. It'll give me a reason to play my Switch again. I still do play it from time to time, but most of my game time is spent playing Genshin Impact now.

And again, the microtransactions are completely optional. The in-game resources that you get to do the gacha pulls can be acquired through normal gameplay, completely for free, but it takes significantly longer that way. The microtransactions, obviously, speed up the process. It's not exactly pay-to-win, but it is used to get characters and weapons of higher rarity. But you can still get through the game with the free characters.

I don't think they will ever create a paid version of the game, though. Considering how much content the game has already, and how much more will be coming out (the game isn't even halfway through the main story yet, and only about half of the announced regions have been released so far), you'd be looking at a VERY expensive game.

Plus, each character has what's known as Constellations, which upgrade their abilities beyond just normal leveling. To unlock their Constellations, you have to acquire them more than once in the gacha pulls. And since some of the characters are 5-star (the highest rarity, which is where the microtransactions come in), having a full paid game with all characters and their Constellations unlocked would make the game even more expensive.

Better to keep the game free-to-play, ad free, and thus more accessible to gamers like us who want a full gaming experience on a budget.