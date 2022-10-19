Overwatch 2
Image: Blizzard

One of the bigger releases this month was the free-to-play Blizzard title Overwatch 2. The game has already managed to attract over 25 million heroes in the first week, and now to continue the launch celebrations, it's teamed up with the fast-food chain Mcdonald's.

It seems this offer is currently only available at Mcdonald's located in Australia right now. If you do happen to be located in this country, you can unlock an epic in-game skin for Tracer through the MyMaccas mobile app:

Overwatch 2

Here's another look, courtesy of the Twitter account @OverwatchCaval. It includes themed Overwatch 2 packaging as well:

Overwatch is free to download from the Switch eShop. This promotion will likely roll out elsewhere in the near future. You can learn more about this game in our Nintendo Life review:

