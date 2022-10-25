Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

The spooky season is upon us and to celebrate Blizzard is reviving its 'Halloween Terror' event for Overwatch 2.

This new event in Overwatch 2 introduces the next chapter of the Dr. Junkenstein saga with an all-new "limited-time" co-op mission - Junkenstein's Revenge: Wrath of the Bride. Dr. Junkenstein's original co-op brawl will also return for a limited time.

"Return to Adlersbrunn alongside four fresh faces to experience an all-new story as the Bride of Junkenstein seeks vengeance upon those responsible for the death of her creator."

From now until November 9th, heroes will be able to team up and confront a host of haunting horrors. Some special rewards include the Nightfall Over Adlersbrunn Name Card, the Jack-o'-Lantern Weapon Charm and even Battle Pass XP. Players will also be able to tune into Overwatch 2 Twitch streams to unlock a Werewolf Winston spray and legendary skin:

Last but not least, there'll be a double match XP weekend from 28th October to 31st October. And players who login to Overwatch 2 from October 25th until the end of Season One will receive a Cursed Captain Reaper legendary skin and health pack weapon charm. You can see these items in our previous story: