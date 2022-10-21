Pokémon Sword and Shield has begun what could be its final Max Raid Battle event, with Glastrier and Spectrier headlining the roster that you can face. The event runs from today until 23rd October, 2022, so you'll have to act fast to get involved.
The two legendary Pokémon will not be catchable during the battles, but this does not mean that the Max Raid is not worth your time. Instead of getting leaving with a brand new 'mon in tow, the rewards for completing the battle range across a series of valuable items including Ability Capsules, rare Berries (Custap, Enigma, Jaboca, Micle, Rowap) and Bottle Caps (standard and gold).
The good folks over at Serebii.net have assembled a list of the statistics behind these drops which we recommend checking out if you are after one item in particular.
With Pokémon Scarlet and Violet's 18th November launch date right around the corner, we imagine that this will be the last Max Raid event in the game as fans prepare to travel over to the Paldea region.
[source twitter.com]
That's good, but I wish their other Max Raid Battles had better rewards too. I don't know of the recent ones, so maybe it changed.
But I felt they could've given more rewards, or make them better, with some of the evented Max Raid Battles.
Some were fine, and sometimes the Pokemom was a good reward, but sometimes I felt they got in the way of normal Max Raid Battles.
I still found them fun from time to time. I'm talking about the evented ones rather than the ones in base game or DLC.
I did like the Armorite Ore and EXP Candies rewards.
I do get they don't want to OP us too much and QoL improvement, that I enjoyed, already do a bit.
Why would I get into a horribly tedious Max Raid Battle without being able to catch the Pokémon? Sigh…
Guaranteed Ability Capsules are a pretty nice reward actually.
I used to care to catch ALL the legendaries and version exclusives in every game, but knowing they'll be trapped in Sword and Shield only and not transferable to future games, what's the point?? The lack of National Dex has legit killed my interest in trying to catch them all. There's no payoff anymore.
That's good that they are doing this.
@LexKitteh ummm... maybe I'm missing something... but why would they be trapped? You have Pokemon Home, where you can keep them, transfer them and you could even consider the Dex over there as the "ultimate" dex you need to complete (instead of capturing over 700 monsters every.....single....game)
I saw this on the news page earlier so opened the game for the first time in a while to do the raid, and it was worth doing for the items but I was disappointed you can't catch the Pokemon, seeing as you can normally only get one of the two without trading. And the raid battle system was a good idea but in practice they're pretty dull, I hope they're improved in Scarlet and Violet.
I guess I understand wanting to keep the consistency, but it's a shame I can't get the other steed. Ah well. Maybe I'll just do another playthrough. The rewards are well worth my time anyway!
I will be taking part in this seeing as it's the last one. I've been playing since launch and admittedly I'm going to miss these.
I hated Sword and Shield when it came out. I thought it was so boring but when I truly gave it a chance, It became one of my favourite Pokémon games.
It has problems which are embarrassing and I will absolutely not defend but I loved the sporty theme of the region and the Isle of Armor is one of my best Pokémon experiences.
It's been an awesome run for this game. I won't say I'll miss it because i still jump on every now and then but i will miss seeing upcoming events for it. This game had way more support (mystery gift Pokémon) than sp/bd.
Farewell Sword and Shield!
