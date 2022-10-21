Pokémon Sword and Shield has begun what could be its final Max Raid Battle event, with Glastrier and Spectrier headlining the roster that you can face. The event runs from today until 23rd October, 2022, so you'll have to act fast to get involved.

The two legendary Pokémon will not be catchable during the battles, but this does not mean that the Max Raid is not worth your time. Instead of getting leaving with a brand new 'mon in tow, the rewards for completing the battle range across a series of valuable items including Ability Capsules, rare Berries (Custap, Enigma, Jaboca, Micle, Rowap) and Bottle Caps (standard and gold).

The good folks over at Serebii.net have assembled a list of the statistics behind these drops which we recommend checking out if you are after one item in particular.

With Pokémon Scarlet and Violet's 18th November launch date right around the corner, we imagine that this will be the last Max Raid event in the game as fans prepare to travel over to the Paldea region.

