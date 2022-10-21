We're suckers for pieces of decorative plastic here at Nintendo Life, so when the chance came to place an order for Good Smile's Zelda Skyward Sword 1/7 scale Link statue, we couldn't reach for the keyboard quickly enough.
Our statue has actually been to and from Hong Kong twice since we purchased it, due to our local shipping firm getting the address wrong and returning it to sender – but we have to admit, the wait was still worth it.
With a height of around 200mm (20cm, or just shy of 8 inches), this PVC recreation of Link is packed with detail. The design work (by sculptor Yuuki Ishiyama) is impeccable, while the paint job (courtesy of Hiroyuki Hirose) is equally wonderful. The statue perhaps doesn't weigh quite as much as something that costs $200 should do, but that's a minor complaint given how it looks.
Let us know if you've also got one of these bad boys on your shelf by posting a comment below.
Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.
Holy crap. I have one. I was given it as a farewell gift when I left a company a few years ago. I had no idea it cost so much. I always thought it was great looking.
I always thought Skyward Sword Link's design was pretty sweet. The chain mail undershirt is a nice touch.
Wow that looks awesome! If I didn’t already have the f4f/dark horse skyward sword link I would look at getting this. I like the base.
Sadly I am out of space for statues so aside from the BOTW statues (and hopefully a ganon one from TOTK) I’m done for a few years (until I can afford a house of my own).
The shading on it is beautiful, and I do like throwing money at anything related to Skyward Sword, but even a really, really nice-looking chunk of plastic is still a chunk of plastic. I limit my merch collecting to My Nintendo rewards and maybe one or two shirts/amiibo/soundtracks per year specifically to avoid being tempted by things like this.
Skyward Sword is underrated. I said it.
i own this. it released 10 years ago in the states
@Chocobo_Shepherd And I support you on that statement.
who doen't like to file bankruptcy because you bought a lot of nintendo themed plastic
@Ryu_Niiyama Love it - buy a house so you can display your statues. Dig your style, Ryu.
@Nancyboy One day! Once grad school is done I’ll work on the house plan. But I’m still unpacking statues and figma and funko pop. Looks like a warehouse in here lol. At least when I’m old I can fund my retirement.
I will take this as an opportunity to say that skyward sword gets way to much hate. It has some of the best dungeons in the series, the music is great, and it has a good story. Also the side quests are better than majoras mask in my opinion.
Considering I just bought Masked Dedede from F4F, my wallet is hurting enough as is lol
@Chocobo_Shepherd It's pretty highly rated, so I guess you think it's absolute perfection? Well, can't argue that, then.
