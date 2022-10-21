We're suckers for pieces of decorative plastic here at Nintendo Life, so when the chance came to place an order for Good Smile's Zelda Skyward Sword 1/7 scale Link statue, we couldn't reach for the keyboard quickly enough.

Our statue has actually been to and from Hong Kong twice since we purchased it, due to our local shipping firm getting the address wrong and returning it to sender – but we have to admit, the wait was still worth it.

With a height of around 200mm (20cm, or just shy of 8 inches), this PVC recreation of Link is packed with detail. The design work (by sculptor Yuuki Ishiyama) is impeccable, while the paint job (courtesy of Hiroyuki Hirose) is equally wonderful. The statue perhaps doesn't weigh quite as much as something that costs $200 should do, but that's a minor complaint given how it looks.

Let us know if you've also got one of these bad boys on your shelf by posting a comment below.

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.