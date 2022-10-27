Earlier this afternoon, a report surfaced online suggesting that EA GmbH was planning to cease physical distribution of its games across Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and Scandinavia due to the market's increasing shift to digital downloads and the subsequent impact on sales development. However, a short time later, a spokesperson from EA stated that this information was incorrect and that physical copies will still be available to purchase in all areas.
The original story, shared by video game industry analyst @MauroNL3 on Twitter, suggested that the company was to undergo an 'economic restructure' in which it would move away from the production of physical copies of its games such as FIFA and Battlefield and focus solely on the development of digital resources.
In a series of tweets, Mauro cites a story in GamesWirtschaft, a German industry magazine, which suggested that the company had announced the restructuring in its latest annual report. According to the source, EA's Cologne branch had seen its main task reworded from "Import, export, distribution, sale and manufacture of products of any kind related to videos, video games, computer software," to "Provision of services related to videos, video games, computer software and interactive entertainment."
Although the change in wording is slight, the substitution of 'products' with 'services' was enough to cause the speculation that EA would be moving away from physical publishing.
While this story was initially troubling — signalling a move away from physical media from one of the game industry's biggest publishers — an EA spokesperson has denied the story, stating that the company will continue to produce boxed copies of its games across the stated regions.
In a statement made to VGC's Andy Robinson (@AndyPlaytonic), the spokesperson claimed that the original report was an "inaccurate reflection of disclosures made in EA Germany’s statutory financial statements," confirming that EA has not ceased this branch of production in any way.
So, it seems EA is to remain developing games for both physical and digital distribution, with no plans to end either production arm.
The confusion caused by this misinterpretation will undoubtedly call for further statements to be made in the coming days. If EA was to make the move to digital-only distribution, it would mark a huge shift in the gaming industry as a whole. We will update this article as and when any further developments occur, but EA's saying your physical games are safe for the time being.
What would you make of a move away from physical media if a large publisher were to ditch the physical article? Let us know in the comments below.
[source gameswirtschaft.de, via twitter.com]
Comments (8)
How will the likes of used game shops survive without hundreds of years old FIFA games at £2 a pop?
When it comes to consoles, it's physical or bust. I'll tolerate the odd downloadable game if the price is right, but they're dreaming if they think I'd pay AU$90ish for a console/account-locked game that I will inevitably lose access to. I'd rather switch to PC (and/or retro) only or grab a PC-based alternate like the Steam Deck if it comes to that.
The Switch has the most to gain from physical releases anyway as there are no installation requirements for cartridges. There are unfortunately many with patches, but fortunately these can be wirelessly transferred between consoles (and essentially backed up). And don't even get me started on incomplete cartridges with forced downloads (they still beat download-only releases, but just barely).
As for EA, when was the last time they had released anything worth a damn for the Switch anyway? I will maintain that FIFA 23 is still a decent value proposition when the normal asking price inevitably plummets to a third, but EA have pretty much destroyed every good IP that have had the misfortune to come into their possession, not to mention that EA have spearheaded many of the awful business practices in the video game industry that are commonplace today. They would absolutely go all digital if they thought that their customer base would sustain it.
I'm waiting for a new My Sims games on modern consoles.
All these Physical releases with huge downloads can jump off a cliff. ALL the big publishers do it. 2k. EA. Acti-Blizz. My favorite physical releases are the Full on cart with no updates. I was thrilled to get Persona 5 Royal for Switch and it had none.
@Krysus PS5 discs are essential just circular download codes packed in the box. There is so little information contained on them, the bulk of the game still gets downloaded. I like full game on cart/disc as well.
To me, the main issues with going full digital is the price. A LOT of people still buy physical on consoles because of the price. I can get newly released physical games in EU for 10-20 euros less than MSRP.
I get a lot of that is because deals with retailers... But let's be real here, who says companies would lower those launch prices if they only had digital media. Specially after some publishers decided to actually increase launch prices and in Europe those prices increased 20 euros.
EA might as well stop physical game sales on the Switch seeing they just wheel out the same solitary game we refuse to buy every year.
Let's be honest here. EA was caught out, they're denying it, but it is in their plans and got out early.
Tap here to load 8 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...