Bayonetta 3 finally launches tomorrow on Switch. And ahead of the long-awaited return of the Umbra Witch, Nintendo has revealed the details of the game's day one patch to get us, and the game, ready for some angel and demon-kicking action (thanks, Nintendo Everything!).

The main thing this day-one patch adds is improved online functionality. You'll be able to upload your best scores and times to the Online Leaderboards and compare yourself with fellow Bayonetta fans across the world. Naive Angel Mode is also available in more scenes too — just in case you want to cover Bayonetta up a little bit more.

The patch is available now, and you'll be able to download it when you have your hands on the game. Until there, here are the patch notes:

Game Modes

- Naive Angel Mode, which can be activated to lower the amount of violence and sexual content, can now be used in more scenes. Also, Naive Angel Mode can now be activated when starting the game for the first time.

After starting the game, you can change the Naive Angel Mode setting from “Options > “Screen Display”. However, you cannot do so while in the middle of a chapter. You can change it either from the Title Screen or from “Options” in the “Chapter Menu”.

Online

- High scores and best times can now be uploaded in the “Online Leaderboards” section. Here are the various ways to upload your high scores and best times:

Press the + button on the result screen after clearing a chapter

Select a chapter you’ve cleared as well as the difficulty level in “Chapter Menu” → “Online Leaderboards” and press the + button

Select a chapter you’ve cleared in “Chapter Menu” → “Play History” and press the + button

If you obtain a “Platinum” rating for your score or time before downloading this update, the score or time will be adjusted to match the target value of the “Platinum” rating

The “Total Time” for each chapter will be revised if your time is faster than the target value.

General

- Game balance has been adjusted.

- Other adjustments were made to improve the gameplay experience.

