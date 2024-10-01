During Zelda's adventures in the Jabul Waters, she'll meet both the River Zora and the Sea Zora, and both have their fair share of problems.

One Sea Zora in particular needs something special to store his treasure in, leading to one of Echoes of Wisdom's Side Quests. In this guide, we'll tell you where to pick up the Precious Treasure Side Quest, how to complete it, and the rewards you get for finishing it.

Where to find the Precious Treasure Side Quest



The Precious Treasure Side Quest is found at the Sea Zora Village, after completing The Jabul Waters Rift and the Jabul Ruins Dungeon.

When you swim into the village, you'll see a blue Sea Zora with a quest marker and a speech bubble above him. Speak to him to find out that he wants something secure to store his precious item in. You'll then be given the quest, and the Zora will head outside, above the Village.

Precious Treasure Side Quest - Solution & Rewards

Your first instinct might be to use an Echo to give the Zora a nice Wooden Box or Pot to store his treasure in, but nope — you cannot use your Echoes to complete this Side Quest.

Instead, the solution is even simpler. It's right there in the title! You need to find an open treasure chest and bring it to the Zora.

Fortunately, there's one under the water in Zora Cove, just west of the Zora. Simply swim over to it, dive down, use Bind, and carry it over to the Zora.

Drop the treasure chest in front of the Zora and you'll be rewarded with 3 Monster Stones for your trouble.

That's all for this section of our Echoes of Wisdom guide. For more help, hints, or tips, head on over to our Echoes of Wisdom walkthrough hub.