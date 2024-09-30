Echoes of Wisdom marks a return to the traditional top-down Zelda formula. And with many new fans getting into the series thanks to Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom, this will be a lot of people's first exposure to traditional Zelda

In this guide, we've detailed how long it takes to beat the main story in Echoes of Wisdom, and how long it will take to 100% the game.

How long is the main story of Echoes of Wisdom?

By the time we hit the credits of Echoes of Wisdom, our playtime was just above 20 hours. This does include collecting most of the game's Heart Pieces, Accessories, and completing a large number of Side Quests, as well as taking multiple screenshots.

If you just focus on the Main Quest, we estimate that the game will take somewhere around 15-17 hours to beat. You can probably sneak in a few Heart Pieces too.

How long does it take to 100%

Unlike most recent Zelda games, Echoes of Wisdom is a relatively easy, breezy 100% completion. You can expect to get every single Echo, Heart Piece, Stamp, and complete every Side Quest in around 30 hours. Much, much more manageable that Breath of the Wild or Tears of the Kingdom, we think.

Do you unlock anything after completing the game?

You do, but only for that specific playthrough. You will be able to speak to a prominent NPC at the end of the game to find out how many Echoes your missing, and where to find those Echoes. Very helpful if you still need to find some to 100% the game.

Otherwise, that's it. You can replay the game in Hero Mode if you want, but there's no New Game Plus or secret bosses to find.

That's all for this section of our Echoes of Wisdom guide. For more help, hints, or tips, head on over to our Echoes of Wisdom walkthrough hub.