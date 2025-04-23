Following on from the Street Fighter amiibo in the Super Smash Bros. line, Capcom is releasing three new amiibo figures and a series of cards alongside Street Fighter 6 on Switch 2 - and they're out on 5th June 2025, the same day as the console itself.

Jamie, Kimberly, and Luke are getting the full-figure treatment, and to help you get hold of the ones you're after, we're keeping an eye on all reputable retailers and dropping the deals we find in this guide.

Street Fighter 6 amiibo pre-orders

Luke amiibo

First up, it's Luke - a returning fighter from Street Fighter V and one of the headliners in VI.

First up, it's Luke - a returning fighter from Street Fighter V and one of the headliners in VI.

Kimberly amiibo

Next up, it's Kimberly, an SF6 newcomer with a ninja fighting style.

Next up, it's Kimberly, an SF6 newcomer with a ninja fighting style.

Jamie amiibo

Finally, it's breakdancer Jamie Siu, Luke's rival and another SF6 newcomer.

Finally, it's breakdancer Jamie Siu, Luke's rival and another SF6 newcomer.

Street Fighter 6 amiibo Cards

If the amiibo figures are a little too rich for your blood (and given the prices in the US, that's entirely understandable), Capcom has lined up a series of 22 Street Fighter 6 amiibo cards that come with the same in-game functionality without all the plastic.

Described as a Year 1 "Starter Set", presumably there's another Year 2 set of cards planned.

22 unique amiibo cards for all characters through Year 1.

Street Fighter 6 Year 1-2 Fighters Edition

Of course, if you've got the amiibo, you'll likely be interested in the game itself!

One very important thing to bear in mind here: The 'physical' Switch 2 Street Fighter 6 is a game-key card, meaning that you'll still need to download the full digital game to your Switch 2. The cart itself is only a 'key' that must be inserted when you want to play the game.

The Street Fighter 6 amiibo are scheduled to release on 5th June 2025, the same day as the Switch 2 hits store shelves. Well, the ones that haven't been snapped up through pre-orders, at least!.