SF6 amiibo
Following on from the Street Fighter amiibo in the Super Smash Bros. line, Capcom is releasing three new amiibo figures and a series of cards alongside Street Fighter 6 on Switch 2 - and they're out on 5th June 2025, the same day as the console itself.

Jamie, Kimberly, and Luke are getting the full-figure treatment, and to help you get hold of the ones you're after, we're keeping an eye on all reputable retailers and dropping the deals we find in this guide.

Street Fighter 6 amiibo pre-orders

Luke amiibo

First up, it's Luke - a returning fighter from Street Fighter V and one of the headliners in VI.

The unique Luke amiibo figure can be used to save player settings like the character's outfit, color and button settings.

Kimberly amiibo

Next up, it's Kimberly, an SF6 newcomer with a ninja fighting style.

The unique Kimberly amiibo figure can be used to save player settings like the character's outfit, color and button settings.

Jamie amiibo

Finally, it's breakdancer Jamie Siu, Luke's rival and another SF6 newcomer.

The unique Jamie amiibo figure can be used to save player settings like the character's outfit, color and button settings.

Street Fighter 6 amiibo Cards

If the amiibo figures are a little too rich for your blood (and given the prices in the US, that's entirely understandable), Capcom has lined up a series of 22 Street Fighter 6 amiibo cards that come with the same in-game functionality without all the plastic.

Described as a Year 1 "Starter Set", presumably there's another Year 2 set of cards planned.

22 unique amiibo cards for all characters through Year 1. amiibo can be used to save player settings like the character's outfit, color and button settings.

Street Fighter 6 Year 1-2 Fighters Edition

Of course, if you've got the amiibo, you'll likely be interested in the game itself!

One very important thing to bear in mind here: The 'physical' Switch 2 Street Fighter 6 is a game-key card, meaning that you'll still need to download the full digital game to your Switch 2. The cart itself is only a 'key' that must be inserted when you want to play the game.

Street Fighter 6 amiibo Release Date

The Street Fighter 6 amiibo are scheduled to release on 5th June 2025, the same day as the Switch 2 hits store shelves. Well, the ones that haven't been snapped up through pre-orders, at least!.

What do the SF6 amiibo do?

According to Capcom's website, the amiibo are used to store character and costume settings, button settings, as well as Capcom Fighting Network settings. Here's the blurb from the webpage:

Supported Characters Load outfit, color, and button settings for amiibo-supported characters with just a touch of your amiibo at the character select screen, allowing you to get right into the fight.
CFN Profile Scan an amiibo with Fighter Settings set and you can follow or friend users from their CFN page! *Friend requests or follows sent while offline will complete automatically when going online.

Save/Load
Save your outfit, button settings and more, and set them in a flash by scanning an amiibo.

Available Items
- Special amiibo Figure Items - Music, Device Wallpapers, Camera Frames (Shared between all figures)
- Device Wallpapers and Camera Frames inspired by each character.

Are the Ryu and Ken amiibo compatible with SF6?

The Smash Bros. Ryu and Ken amiibo appear on Capcom's SF6 amiibo page and do appear to be supported in SF6.

Are you hoping to add these to your collection? Let us know below.