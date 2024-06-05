If you've been playing Star Wars: Hunters, you may be wondering, Is it possible to change my username?

Perhaps, by accident, you went with the default 'Jedi7900182' the system assigned you, or the capital letter you put in the middle doesn't look too great, or maybe you just want a change... but you can't find the menu to change your username.

Help is at hand. In this guide, we'll show you exactly where to go to change your Star Wars: Hunters name on Switch and also look at username restrictions in the game.

Star Wars: Hunters - How do I change my username?

To change your username on Nintendo Switch, navigate to and open your Player Profile. You can find your Player Profile in the top left-hand corner of the main menu screen. (Look at the arrow in the picture below.)

Once there, press 'X' or tap the profile bar in the top left-hand corner to go to your Avatars page.

At the top, you'll see the profile box - press 'Y' or tap the box to edit your name.

Are there any restrictions with usernames?

But of course.

You can only change your Star Wars: Hunters username once every seven days.

Also, you can't use just any old symbol in your name. Usernames can only include letters, numbers, and the following symbols: _, -, =, +

And we imagine there's a vast list of bad words and numbers you're not allowed to use, either. Beyond that, fill your alphanumeric boots.

Hopefully you found this useful. For more tips and info, check out our other Star Wars: Hunters guides.