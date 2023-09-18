Towards the end of Pokémon Scarlet & Violet's DLC, The Teal Mask, you finally meet the Loyal Three. Except they're anything but loyal and are instead causing a bit of a headache.

In this guide, we'll be showing you where to find each member of the Loyal Three, and how to beat them.

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet: The Teal Mask DLC Walkthrough - Where To Find The Loyal Three

Once you've returned to Mossui, Ogerpon will wait for you outside of the town, too scared to enter.

Instead, you'll need to find hints as to where the Loyal Three have run off to.

Where to find hints at Mossui Town

Hint #1 - Okidogi

To find out about Okidogi, you'll want to head behind the Community Center. Standing near the waterfall and next to a tree is a lady who is thinking about the dog-like Pokémon.

Speaking to the lady reveals that Okidogi has been wandering around the barrens in the far north. That's pretty far away.

Hint #2 - Munkidori

On the west side of town, close to the exit leading to Apple Hills, you'll spot a middle aged man wearing glasses standing next to a traffic cone.

If you speak to him, he'll tell you that Munkidori was spotted sleeping next to some ponds. Hmmm. That's your next clue, then!

Hint #3 - Fenzadipiti

Head over to the Pokémon Center and Union Circle outside of the Community Center, and to the right, you'll spot a young boy.

Speak to the boy and he will tell you that he saw Fezandipdi flying over Oni Mountain. That's your final clue.

Once you've found all three clues, you'll automatically leave the village and share your info with Carmine, Kieran and Ogrepon. Now you need to find and take on each member of the Loyal Three.

Where to find the Loyal Three

You can find the Loyal Three and take them on in whatever order you feel like, but we've decided to face them in Pokedex order — Okidogi first, followed by Munkidori, and then lastly, Fezandipiti. Ogerpon will also help you in all three fights by boosting your stats from the sidelines.

Note, that you need to get all three hints above before you can seek the Loyal Three out and progress the story. You also cannot catch the Loyal Three at this stage. If you want to know how to catch them, check our our guides on how to get Okidogi, Munkidori, and Fezandipiti.

Where to find Okidogi

Okidogi can be found in Paradise Barrens in the northwest part of Kitakami, which is where you found the last signboard. Fly straight to the signboard from the map, leave the crater, and then head north. You'll spot a Titan-sized Okidogi, which you'll challenge in combat with Carmine and Ogerpon's help.

Okidogi is Poison/Fighting-type, so a very strong Psychic-type is a great choice here. You could opt for Flying and Ground-type moves, too, and a Ghost-type Pokémon is a great choice for defence (though Okidogi may use Crunch to deal damage).

Okidogi has a lot of health, so it might take time to whittle it down. Carmine's Morpeko may well paralyze the opponent, and don't be afraid to Terastalize.

Once you've beaten Okidogi, you'll get the Cornerstone Mask.

Where to find Munkidori

Munkidori is hiding in the southwest corner of the map by a pond on the corner of Wistful Fields. You may have passed this on your way to the Paradise Barrens earlier. if not, go southwest from the Loyalty Plaza fly spot and keep heading southwest to the lake in the nook of the map.

You've already fought Munkidori before, but not Titanic Munkidori. Poison/Psychic means that Dark and Ghost-type Pokémon are your best friends, and Ground-type moves are great, too. Munkidori likes to boost its stats, so bring some defensive options and, most importantly, hit it hard and fast.

Once you're done, you'll get the Wellspring Mask.

Where to find Fezandipiti

You'll find the bird-like Pokémon in Fellhorn Gorge which is on the northeast side of Oni Mountain. To get there, fly to the Crystal Pool and then follow the path north, down the mountain path. Head east when you get to the bottom of the slope and cross the water to reach a sign that points to the Chilling Waterhead.

Drop down the ladders to reach an open area, where Fezandipiti is flying. Approach it and it will fly into a cave. Follow it all the way down to the bottom of the cave and head back outside to fight the Titanic version of this Pokemon.

Fezandipiti is Poison/Fairy-type, which means it's immune to Dragon-type moves and resistant to a number of other types. Psychic is a good choice once again, while Steel-type and Ground-type moves are also useful. Fezandipiti is pretty fast, so unless you have a rather fast Pokemon on your team, it will likely go first. Morpeko might paralyze them again, though, so that will help.

Beat Fezandipiti and you're rewarded with the Hearthflame Mask.

After defeating the last of the Loyal Three, you'll need to head back to Mossui Town and begin the final chain of events, including the final battles.

With all of the Loyal Three brought down to size, your journey in Kitakami is nearly at an end. You'll be able to catch these mischievous 'mons later. But in the meantime, check out our full Pokémon Scarlet & Violet walkthrough for more hints, tips, and tricks.