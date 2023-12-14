The Blueberry Academy of The Indigo Disk is home to its very own Elite Four, and being the best Pokémon Trainer in Paldea, that means you need to take them down.

The Blueberry League Elite Four — or BB League Elite Four — are a formidable quartet to take on in the Terarium, each with their own Trial to complete and a Pokémon type they specialise in.

In this guide, we'll tell you where to find each Elite Four member, how to complete their trial, and how to defeat them in battle.

How to unlock the Blueberry League Elite Four



To unlock the Blueberry Elite Four, you need to first progress through The Indigo Disk's main story until you meet Drayton. After a few conversations with him, you'll be signed up to the Blueberry League, which will allow you to challenge each Elite Four member.

Each of their positions will be marked on the map, and you can tackle them in any order. Make sure you have at least 50 BP on you when you reach a Plaza.

Recommended Elite Four order

While it doesn't matter what order you fight the BB League Elite Four in, there is a suggested order, given that each member has their own ranking.

So, we've listed the order we recommend taking these four foes on in, based on their Blueberry League Ranking, which you can check by hovering over the Elite Four member's icon on the map.

Crispin Amarys Lacey Drayton

Crispin of the Blueberry League Elite Four

Where to find Crispin

Crispin can be found in the Savanna Biome at the Savanna Plaza, which is the southeastern quadrant of the Terarium.

The Plaza is northeast from the entrance to the Terarium in the middle of an arid patch of land.

Crispin's Elite Trial - How to make the Super-Spicy Sandwich

Crispin's Elite Trial requires you to make a very spicy sandwich for the chef Trainer, but you need to figure out exactly what ingredients to get.

Here are the steps you need to take to make the spicy sandwich:

Fight the trainer to acquire some Potato Salad

Fight another trainer to get a bottle of Mayonnaise

The trainer by the cacti wants to know what's made with Eggs, Vinegar, and Oil — give them Mayonnaise to get those three ingredients in return

A trainer to the west wants a "potato thing", so give them Potato Salad — you will get Prosciutto, Onion , and Cucumber in return

, and Cucumber in return Talk to the girl offering Ketchup or Chilli Sauce and give her a Cucumber — take Chilli Sauc e

Talk to the "chorizons" trainer and give him an Egg for some Chorizo

Give your Prosciutto and Oil to a close-by trainer for some Jalapeno

A third trainer offers Mustard or Marmalade — swap the Vinegar for Mustard

Behind the rock right by Crispin, you can fight or pay 50 BP to a trainer for more Jalapeno

Once you've taken all of these steps, talk to Crispin and make the sandwich. Use Onion, Mustard, Chilli Sauce, both Jalapenos, and Chorizo and then build your sandwich, being careful not to drop anything on the table.

Afterwards, Crispin will taste your sandwich and you'll pass the trial.

How to beat Crispin of the BB League Elite Four



Crispin specialises in Fire-type Pokémon, but he has a sneaky Exeggutor on hand with Solar Beam, a pretty powerful attack that will easily wipe out your Water-type Pokémon. Still, that should be what you focus on for this fight.

Ground-type and Rock-type are also two great types to bring here. His ace, Blaziken, hits pretty hard and Terastalizes, so be wary, as it'll gain a speed boost after every round. Plus, this is a Double Battle, don't forget, so the Talonflame's Sunny Day will prove annoying, at the very least.

Pokémon Level Type Tera Type Talonflame Lvl 77 Fire/Flying N/A Rotom (Heat Form) Lvl 77 Electric/Fire N/A Exeggutor Lvl 78 Grass/Psychic N/A Camerupt Lvl 78 Fire/Ground N/A Magmortar Lvl 78 Fire N/A Blaziken Lvl 79 Fire/Fighting Fire

Once you defeat Crispin, you'll get TM 207 Temper Flare.

Amarys of the Blueberry League Elite Four

Where to find Amarys

Amarys is in the Canyon Biome at Canyon Plaza, which sits atop a plateau in the middle of a huge, rocky area, surrounded by water.

This is almost directly west of Crispin's challenge, or northwest from the entrance to the Terarium. You'll need to climb in order to reach her, however.

Amarys' Elite Trial - How to beat the flying time trial

Amarys' Elite Trial requires you to beat a flying time trial, meaning you'll be flying on Koraidon / Miraidon's back for the very first time.

This is the easiest Elite Trial. All you need to do is ensure you follow the path and fly through each of the rings, and you'll be golden. Amarus will congratulate you.

How to beat Amarys of the BB League Elite Four

Amarys is a Steel-type trainer, and while Fire-types and Fighting-types are a good call, she has plenty of Ground-type moves to counter them, particularly with her first Pokémon, Alolan Dugtrio — which also has a Focus Sash. Water-type is good for this one, while you can bring in your strongest Fire-types for the rest. Also, there's a random Reuniclus for Psychic damage.

Metagross is dangerous, but if you have any Dark-type or Fire-type moves, it should go down fairly quickly.

Pokémon Level

Type

Tera Type

Dugtrio (Alolan)

Lvl 78 Ground/Steel N/A Skarmory

Lvl 78 Flying/Steel

N/A

Empoleon Lvl 79 Water/Steel N/A

Reuniclus Lvl 79 Psychic N/A

Scizor Lvl 79 Bug/Steel N/A Metagross Lvl 80 Steel/Psychic Steel



Amarys will give you her favourite TM, TM 225 Hard Press, once you beat her.

Lacey of the Blueberry League Elite Four

Where to find Lacey

Lacey's favourite place is the Coastal Biome, and that's where you'll find her. The Coastal Plaza is pretty far north, and close to the barrier between the Coast and the Polar regions. It's also overlooking the sea. Very scenic.

Lacey's Elite Trial - All quiz questions and answers

Lacey is into cute Pokémon, so she has an extra cute quiz prepared for you. You need to answer five Pokémon-themed questions right to win. You'll need to point at the Pokémon (or part of the Pokémon) to answer each question.

If you get a question wrong once, you can try again. Get it wrong twice and you'll have to face off against a trainer.

Here are all five questions and answers:

In which part of its body does a Pikachu store electricity? - Cheeks

Which part of a Venonat's body functions like a radar? - Eyes

Which Sinistea is an Antique Form Sinistea? - Middle one

Which Minior is the pink one you saw first? - Far-right (This may be different for others — simply watch the pink Minior closely, though they move fairly slow)

(This may be different for others — simply watch the pink Minior closely, though they move fairly slow) Which part of Granbull does Lacey use as a pillow? - Tummy

Once you have all five questions answered, you'll have passed the test.

How to beat Lacey of the BB League Elite Four



Given Lacey loves pink and loves cute things, it should be no surprise she loves Fairy-types. That limits your weaknesses a bit, but Steel and Poison-type Pokémon are best against her. Her Galarian Slowbro is a bit of a curveball, so have some Ground-type moves handy.

Her ace, an Excadrill, also bucks the typing trend, although it does Terastalize into a Fairy-type. It can hit hard, however, so make sure you take it down quick.

Pokémon Level Type Tera Type

Granbull Lvl 78 Fairy N/A

Whimsicott Lvl 78 Grass/Fairy N/A

Slowbro (Galarian) Lvl 79 Poison/Psychic N/A

Primarina Lvl 79 Water/Fairy N/A

Alcremie Lvl 79 Fairy N/A Excadrill Lvl 80 Ground/Steel Fairy



Lacey will give you TM 227 Alluring Voice for emerging victorious. Which is nice of her given that Primarina used it constantly!

Drayton of the Blueberry League Elite Four

Where to find Drayton

Drayton is usually the last of the Elite Four you'll fight, and he's up in the Polar Region at Polar Plaza. The Plaza is i the northwest corner of the map, tucked away at the back of the snowy mountains.

Drayton's Elite Trial - How to win the Terarium-only battles

Drayton's Elite Trial might sound simple at first — it's only three Pokémon battles, after all. However, they're Terarium-only battles, meaning you can only use Pokémon you have caught in the Terarium. Note that you cannot use Pokémon traded with other trainers, nor do Tera Raid Battle Pokémon caught in the Terarium count

If you haven't caught any yet, then go and do that. . We recommend catching Fighting and Ground-type Pokémon for these battles — we used Taurus, Hitmonchan, and Flygon, all between levels 65 and 70. You can use Exp Candy and Boosts to bring their levels up if needed.

These are the three Pokémon teams you'll be facing, all Double Battles, of course. All Pokémon are between levels 65 and 70, here.

Winter (Middle Student) - Alolan Sandslash, Dewgong

Craig (Left Student) - Rampardos, Bastiodon

Ray (Right Student) -Magnezone, Zebstrika

Defeat all three of these and you'll be able to challenge Drayton.

Note: You can use any Pokémon you want in the battle against Drayton, so make sure you pop your best party in your team.

How to beat Drayton of the BB League Elite Four



Drayton takes after his family (we presume he's related to Drayden) and specialises in Dragon-type Pokémon. That means Fairy-type is your best friend for this fight. The Sceptile here is pretty dangerous and can boost an ally's attack with Dragon Cheer, and Dragonite is fairly tanky.

Archaludon is a brand new Pokémon that has some nasty Electric-type counters, but because it Terastalizes into a Dragon type, it's still vulnerable to Fairy-type moves.

Pokémon

Level

Type

Tera Type

Flygon Lvl 78 Ground/Dragon N/A

Dragonite Lvl 78 Dragon N/A

Haxorus Lvl 79 Dragon N/A

Kingdra Lvl 79 Water/Dragon N/A

Sceptile Lvl 79 Grass N/A Archaludon Lvl 80 Steel/Dragon Dragon

Beating Drayden will net you that lovely TM 226 Dragon Cheer, a move which you'll need to evolve another Pokémon into a brand-new form...

What to do after beating the Blueberry League Elite Four

Once you've defeated all four members of the BB League Elite Four, you'll be able to challenge the Champion. To do that, fly back to the Blueberry Academy entrance, then head to the front desk and register to take on the Blueberry Academy's toughest trainer — and a familiar face.

Check out our full Pokémon Scarlet and Violet walkthrough guides for more details on the base game, The Teal Mask, and The Indigo Disk.