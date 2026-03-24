Who doesn't love Sableye? With that toothy grin and those bejewelled eyes, it's a fun Pokémon from Gen III. And in Pokémon Pokopia, they're also a keen camper and explorer.

The second in-game event focuses on this Dark/Ghost-type, and you'll need toi gather some rare crystal fragments to get everything out of it.

This guide covers the Sableye Event in Pokémon Pokopia, including how to make Sableye's habitat, Red Crystal locations, and what items you can buy from the event.

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Sableye Event Guide - Pokémon Pokopia

The Sableye Event will start at 5am local time on 29th April 2026 and runs until 13th May 2026. Of course, if you're one of those people who can't wait, then you could always change the time on your Switch 2...

You want to have at least one Pokémon Center rebuilt and have access to Dream Islands before you kick things off.

If the event is active, you'll get a little notification when you leave your den: "A Pokémon is the talk of the town!". That's your cue.

How to start the Sableye Event

As with the Hoppip event in March, you just need to head to the Pokémon Center and speak to Sableye, who should be wandering around outside of the building. Once you do that, you'll register them in you Event Pokédex.

Sableye wants to hunt for gems, so you'll find out about Red Crystals. The Dark/Ghost-type will then open up a shop inside the Pokémon Center.

Where to find Red Crystals

This is where Dream Islands come in! You'll need access to them in order to collect Red Crystals to buy all of Sableye's camping gear, and you can only find them around and inside caves on these material resource areas.

Every single Dream Island has a small cave system on it, so it doesn't matter which Dolls you have.

Similar to the blue Crystals you've likely seen in Rocky Ridges, you just need to use Rock Smash to break the Red Crystals and get Red Crystal Fragments. Venture into the caves as deep as you can for more fragments.

In one trip, we got around 68 Red Crystal Fragments.

All Sableye Event items

While Sableye is definitely the main draw of the event, you can buy a whole range of exclusive furniture while the event is on, too, using those Red Crystal Fragments.

While you only need three things to make a habitat here, we would recommend grabbing some Tent Kits, as these act as pre-built homes for you Pokémon.

Item Cotton Spore Cost Needed for Event Habitat? Digital Camera 5 Red Crystal Fragments No Map and Compass

5 Red Crystal Fragments

Yes

Oil Lantern 2 Red Crystal Fragments

No

Sleeping Bag

10 Red Crystal Fragments

No

Jewel Wall Decoration (x10)

2 Red Crystal Fragments

No

Camping Chair

5 Red Crystal Fragments

No

Camping Cooking Pot

10 Red Crystal Fragments

No

Treasure

5 Red Crystal Fragments

Yes

Adventure Kit

10 Red Crystal Fragments

Yes

Tent Kit

10 Red Crystal Fragments

No



Sableye Habitat - Treasure-hunting Set

Items needed:

Adventure kit x1

Map and Compass x1

Treasure x1

Unlike the Hoppip event, Sableye is the only Pokémon available in this event, and you'll need to put together the Treasure-hunting Set habitat in order to make them happy.

Note that you won't be able to assign them a home until the event has ended. Until then, they'll live inside the Pokémon Center.

We'll be covering all of the events as and when they arrive, so keep an eye on our Events Guide for more info. Otherwise, we have a complete Pokémon Pokopia walkthrough hub for plenty of tips and tricks you'll need for your playthrough.