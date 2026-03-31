Pokémon Pokopia: Imitation Quiz Event Guide

Whether you're a fan of April Fool's Day or not, Pokémon Pokopia's Imitation Quiz is good fun. This short event will net you a piece of rare furniture, but you only have a short window to get it.

If you're a Sudowoodo fan, in particular, you won't want to miss this one.

This guide covers the Imitation Quiz April Fool's Day event in Pokémon Pokopia, which includes how to start the event, how to answer questions, and what the reward is.

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Imitation Quiz Event Guide - Pokémon Pokopia

Unlike the first event, the Imitation Quiz is only available for one in-game day — from 1st April at 5am local time until 5am on 2nd April. If you're impatient and you missed it, you can also time travel by Changing The Time.

As this event doesn't require the use of a Pokémon Center, we don't think you even need to rebuild it. However, you'll at least need access to a Center and a handful of Pokémon who you can talk to. So make sure you at least progress through part of the Withered Wasteland story.

How to start the Imitation Quiz Event

Head to the PC next to any Pokémon Center and you'll see a little exclamation mark next to it as you approach it.

Once you examine it, the PC will tell you that today is a "special day" and that you should talk to some of the Pokémon in your town. Check the Challenges tab and you'll see a brand new one about a "special quiz"

How to complete the Imitation Quiz

Your task is very simple — you need to speak to three Pokémon and guess which Pokémon they're impersonality. It's not as simple as it sounds, and you have to read a few lines of dialogue before you can answer.

Essentially, wait around for a short while and you'll see a few Pokémon with ellipses bubbles pop up above them. Speak to one of them and listen to what they have to say. Then give your answer.

Whether you get the answer right or wrong, you'll need to repeat this process until you get three of them correct. Speak to a 'mon, give an answer, then find another 'mon with a thought bubble. You'll get a notification once you've got three answers correct.

Imitation Quiz reward

Once you've got three correct answers, return to the PC, hop into the Challenges tab, and hand your task in.

You'll get the Inflatable Sudowoodo Lost Relic as a reward. See, all of that imitating does make sense!

A bunch of copycats! Keep an eye out for more events in the near future, and for more guides, check out our full Pokémon Pokopia walkthrough hub for all sorts of tips and tricks.