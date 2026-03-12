One of Pokémon Pokopia's hardest-to-find secrets is all about a trio of popular legendaries. Not only are the three Legendary Birds available from the original games, but so are the Legendary Dogs.

They take some time to track down — just like in the original games, right? — but once you have them all, you'll have access to an even-rarer Legendary Pokémon.

In this guide, we're here to help you get Raikou, Entei and Suicune in Pokémon Pokopia, which Dream Islands to visit, and what you unlock for "catching" all three of them

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube844k

How To Get The Legendary Dogs Raikou, Entei & Suicune In Pokémon Pokopia

Getting the Legendary Dogs requires fewer steps than the Legendary Birds, but there's also a degree of randomness to finding them. This brings back some Gold / Silver / Crystal memories for us...

First of all, you'll need access to the Dream Islands from Drifloon. You can unlock this as early as the Withered Wasteland story, and we recommend you do that. You won't be able to bring them back until you have access to Cooking and Hamburger Steaks, which boost your Rock Smash.

Then, to get to the Dream Islands you need to visit, you'll need three specific Dolls — the Eevee Doll, the Pikachu Doll, and the Arcanine Doll.

Pikachu and Eevee can both be found in Bleak Beach, but they can all be bought from the Palette Town Pokémon Center as you raise the Environment Level. Alternatively, you might find them in glowing spots in the ground at-random.

The Dogs have a small percentage of appearing on each island, and they'll always be inside the central cave system. If they're not there, you'll either have to wait until the next day to try the Dream Island again, or you'll have to change your system clock to move things forward a day.

Raikou Location

Raikou has a chance of appearing on the Ocean Dream Island, which you access with the Pikachu Doll Head towards the central mountain and dive into the caves in the middle.

You'll want to spelunk and follow the paths down. If you see an area with steel blocks, with a few gaps in the wall, then you've found them.

Break in, speak to them, then head back to Drifloon to leave. Make sure you grab the 3x Rare Pokémetal behind them.

Entei Location

The Fire-type dog Entei can be found on the Arcanine Doll's Volcanic Dream Island, right in the centre of the lava-cracked mountain. At least, sometimes.

Same as Raikou, jump down the entrance and follow the path down. You'll notice the inside of this mountain has considerably less lava than outside, but if Entei is here, you'll see a boxed-off corner with Lava Blocks stopping your progress.

Break in, stand there in awe, then speak to Entei to bring them along with you. Once again there's 3x Rare Pokémetal on the pedestal behind them.

Suicune Location

The last, and most-elegant of the trio, Suicune might appear on the Eevee Doll's Wasteland Dream Island. Well, that's not very nice, is it?

Again, head to the rocks in the centre, go inside the caves, and keep walking. When you see Ice (which, by the way, is pretty rare, and you should grab some — find out why in our Ice guide), break it down to reach Suicune.

Speak to them, and they'll follow you out of here. Nab the 3x Rare Pokémetal before you go, because you'll need them.

Raikou, Entei & Suicune reward

Not only will the three dogs be able to live in any habitat you build them (we popped all three of them in Palette Town), but after you find all three of them, you'll get a recipe for the Clear Bell.

If you've played through a Gen 2 game (or the Gen 4 remakes), then you probably know what this is for. We won't say who exactly here, but if you want to know, we have a (spoilery) guide on how to get that famous Legendary Pokémon.

We're always happy to see more Legendaries, and there are some creative ways to get them. If you want more hard-to-get Pokémon to live in your town, or are struggling to find materials or items, head to our full Pokémon Pokopia walkthrough hub for plenty of guides.