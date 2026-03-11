If you've been playing a lot of Pokémon Pokopia lately, chances are you've spotted Ho-Oh and Lugia in the skies a few times. These two iconic Legendary Pokémon will appear at-random to drop Mysterious Feathers on the ground... for no real reason, it seems.

But did you know you can actually speak to them and register them to your Pokédex? That's pretty exciting, but it takes a lot of effort, as you'd expect. Fortunately, we're here to help.

This Pokémon Pokopia guide will tell you how to befriend Ho-Oh and Lugia, and how to get the Clear Bell and Tidal Bell items.

Note: This guide will contain mild spoilers for the late-game and endgame of Pokopia, so be warned!

How to get Ho-Oh and Lugia - Pokémon Pokopia

Obviously, Ho-Oh and Lugia will appear throughout the game and drop Rainbow Feathers and Silver Feathers, respectively, but you can't just fly up to them, talk to them, and ask to be friends. That's a bit presumptive!

You actually need to put a lot more work in than that: you need to recruit six other Legendary Pokémon Pokopia. If you know your Pokémon lore, then you have a good idea of who those 'mons are, but we won't say who they are just yet.

Second, you'll also want to save up 5x Rainbow Feathers, 5x Silver Feathers, and 10x Rare Pokémetal. You'll need these materials to make the Clear Bell and Tidal Bell, two items that you must get to call these beasts down.

Clear Bell Recipe Location - Befriend Ho-Oh

To get the Clear Bell recipe, you need to befriend the Legendary Dog trio, three of the most-popular roaming Legendaries in the franchise. They're pretty well hidden, just like the GBC days, so if you're desperate to find them right now, check out our How To Get Raikou, Entei & Suicune guide.

Once you've met all three of them, you'll get the Clear Bell recipe. To make it, you need 5x Rainbow Feathers and 5x Rare Pokémetal.

Then, the next time you see Ho-Oh, place the bell down, ring it, and they'll come down, say hi, and be logged in your Dex!

Tidal Bell Recipe Location - Befriend Lugia

Getting Lugia is a very similar process, and Pokémon the Movie 2000 fans will appreciate this: you need to befriend the Legendary Bird trio from Kanto. These three some rather large homes to be build for them, so for tips on how to create those buildings, have a look at our guide on How To Get Articuno, Zapdos & Moltres.

Making friends with these three will net you the Tidal Bell recipe. It's similar to the Clear Bell one — you need 5x Silver Feathers and 5x Rare Pokémetal.

Once again, wait for Lugia to appear, pop the bell down, ring it, and they'll come make an entrance and be friends with you.

You're probably filling out your Pokédex a fair amount now! For other material, 'mon, and multiplayer guides, have a look at our robust Pokémon Pokopia walkthrough hub for plenty more tips, tricks, and hints.