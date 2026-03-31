Pokémon Pokopia: Best Cloud Islands & Developer Island Codes

Cloud Islands are one of the many ways you can unleash your creativity in Pokémon Pokopia, but they're also a great way of collecting resources and getting inspiration.

Below, we've listed the very best Cloud Islands we've found online for Pokopia, as well as all of the official Cloud Island codes from The Pokémon Company.

We'll keep updating this guide as more islands get shared online.

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The Best Cloud Islands in Pokémon Pokopia

Here are some of the best, and most useful, Cloud Island codes we've found online. A huge thanks to Pokopia fans on social media for sharing these online where possible!

Remember, you'll need the Mysterious Goggles and a Nintendo Switch Online subscription to access Cloud Islands. To find out how to access Cloud Islands, head to our Multiplayer Guide.

Plus, make sure you take photos of any items you're missing, as you can recreate them using Pokémetal at the 3D Printer back on your own file.

All Rare Items Cloud Island

Island Code 6DXL PD6F

Highlighted over on the Pokopia subreddit, this Cloud Island has every single rare item and pattern you can find in-game. This includes all flowers, berries, Lost Relics, Fossils, and more.

Official Cloud Islands

Below are all of the official Cloud Islands shared by The Pokémon Company.

Pokémon Information Bureau Cloud Island

Island Code PXQC G03S

An early place to get every Berry Tree available in game, the Information Bureau is just a fun little place to explore with some really creative builds, including an underground minecart track.

EIKO Cloud Island

Island Code QBRK 7FVM

Created by Hidetaka Kano, one of the stars of the Pokopia commercials in Japan, this island gives us a little bit of an Elite Four vibe. Though with a neat little glass house bedroom underneath, it's a unique, small take on and island rather than a sprawling paradise.

Color Peach Cloud Island

Island Code 0XGP 4N31

This island, created by the band Colorful Peach, is split into four unique little sections, each one focusing on a different theme. It's a cute one, condense like Kano's island.

Limited-Time Cloud Islands

Occasionally, TPC has released a limited-time Cloud Island in collaboration with other brands or creators. This is where you'll find them

IKEA Island

Island Code: TBC

TBC Closes: 30th June, 2026



The first collaboration for Pokopia comes in the form of an IKEA partnership, which is absolutely perfect. You'll find rooms designed by IKEA interior designers on this island when it drops on 1st April 2026.

Don't worry, we'll continue to add Cloud Island codes to this guide as more official ones get released, and as more fans share their creations. For other helpful guides, check out our Pokémon Pokopia walkthrough hub for tons of tips and tricks.