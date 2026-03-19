Even in a world ravaged by a cataclysm, Fossils will survive. And Pokémon Pokopia has a handful of these ancient 'mons for you to collect, build, and bring back.

Not every Fossil is returning, of course, but with a Museum to fill up (unless you want to build your own) and a lot of digging to be done, you'll want to put these fantastic specimens back together.

In this guide, we've listed every single Fossil and Fossil Pokémon you can find, as well as how to build each Fossil Habitat.

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All Fossils & Fossil Habitats in Pokémon Pokopia

As of the base game's release, there are nine different Fossil Pokémon available in Pokopia. Not as many as you'd think perhaps! And only one of them is from Gen I.

If there is DLC, we'd be surprised if we didn't see more added to the game. But for now, here is what you need to build each Fossil Pokémon habitat.

Aerodactyl - Wing Fossil Display Habitat

Habitat requirements:

Pedestal / Exhibition Stand x1

Wing Fossil (Head) x1

Wing Fossil (Right Wing) x1

Wing Fossil (Left Wing) x1

Wing Fossil (Body) x1

Wing Fossil (Tail) x1

Cranidos - Skull Fossil Display Habitat

Habitat requirements:

Pedestal / Exhibition Stand x1

Skull Fossil x1

Rampardos - Headbut Fossil Display Habitat

Habitat requirements:

Pedestal / Exhibition Stand x1

Headbut Fossil (Head) x1

Headbut Fossil (Body) x1

Headbut Fossil (Tail) x1

Shieldon - Armor Fossil Display Habitat

Habitat requirements:

Pedestal / Exhibition Stand x1

Armor Fossil x1

Bastiodon - Shield Fossil Display Habitat

Habitat requirements:

Pedestal / Exhibition Stand x1

Shield Fossil (Head) x1

Shield Fossil (Body) x1

Shield Fossil (Tail) x1

Tyrunt - Jaw Fossil Display Habitat

Habitat requirements:

Pedestal / Exhibition Stand x1

Jaw Fossil x1

Tyrantrum - Despot Fossil Display Habitat

Habitat requirements:

Pedestal / Exhibition Stand x1

Despot Fossil (Head) x1

Despot Fossil (Body) x1

Despot Fossil (Legs) x1

Despot Fossil (Tail) x1

Amaura - Sail Fossil Display Habitat

Habitat requirements:

Pedestal / Exhibition Stand x1

Sail Fossil x1

Aurorus - Tundra Fossil Display Habitat

Habitat requirements:

Pedestal / Exhibition Stand x1

Tundra Fossil (Body) x1

Tundra Fossil (Tail) x1

How to get Fossils in Pokémon Pokopia

Fossils can be found in the many glowing spots you'll find throughout the game. These can be spotted pretty easily, though some might require the Dowsing Machine and a Search Specialty Pokémon. If you have Magnet Rise then you can use that to get a great bird's-eye view of the area.

When you find a glowing spot, simply break it with Rock Smash — Fossils have a random chance to appear in one of these spots, along with Mysterious Slates, Relics, CDs, and even Dolls.

Also, any Fossil can appear in any Town, so there's no need to focus on one location for one particular Fossil — try everywhere!

You can boost your changes of Fossils appearing by feeding Mosslax some Sweet Food. To find out what you can give this hungry Pokémon, check out our Mosslax Buffs guide.

Dig deep and you'll soon get that Pokédex finished up! If you're looking for more than just Fossils, you'll want to head to our Pokémon Pokopia walkthrough hub for more guides and tips for materials, builds, or even locations.