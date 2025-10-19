We're sure some of you are desperate to add that new Mega Dragonite to your team. But first you'll need a Dratini. Unfortunately, this cute little Dragon-type can be a bit of a pain to catch in Pokémon Legends: Z-A!

Luckily, we're here to tell you the best place to catch Dratini in Lumiose City. Make sure you bring your very best Poké Balls!

Pokémon Legends: Z-A - How To Catch Dratini

Dratini can be found across several rooftops in the city, but it's an extremely rare spawn and will run away if it spots you. Oh, and to top it all off, it has a very low catch rate...

The best, an earliest, place we found this little Dragon-type is in the Vert Sector, on the roof of Restaurant Le Nah. You don't need roto-glide or any upgrades to reach it — just climb a ladder and roll across the gap and you'll get close to it.

Quick tip - enter and exit the restaurant to open it up as a fast-travel point. You'll probably need to reset this encounter a few times...

If you can, avoid fighting the other Pokémon here as you may alert and slowly make your wait to the chimney on the lower building. You should be able to lock onto Dratini from here.

Then, select the best Poké Ball for the job. If you have Ultra Balls, great; if not, Great Balls will work okay. Other good Ball types for this are Quick Balls or Dusk Balls (for night).

Don't try to attack it, because Dratini will run fast. Instead, wait until Dratni has its back turned and then throw your ball. Be ready to throw a second immediately if it breaks out.

If it runs away, then fast travel back to the restaurant, climb the ladder, and try again. Rinse and repeat until you catch it!

Well that was tricky! Or maybe you got lucky. We hope you did. But now Mega Dragonite awaits! For more catching tips, or even more general advice, head over to our full Pokémon Legends: Z-A Walkthrough hub.