In this entry in our full walkthrough for Metroid Prime Remastered, we cover how to beat the final boss, Metroid Prime.

This one comes in two distinct stages, each with its own bar of full health (so it's technically two boss fights in one - yay!). That said, it's not as difficult as you might think, so let's get to it.

Metroid Prime Remastered Metroid Prime Boss Guide - How To Beat

Metroid Prime (Shell)

Metroid Prime starts off looking like a giant lobster with a jet-black shell. However, you'll notice certain highlights of its body will be coloured either yellow, purple, white, or red. These colours correspond to your four beams; Power, Wave, Ice, and Plasma. Use the appropriate beam depending on the colour of Metroid Prime.

You can also use weapons like the Super Missile (Power), Wave Buster (Wave), Ice Spreader (Ice), and Flamethrower (Plasma) to deal additional damage here. Watch out for Metroid Prime's attacks, too. It will fire projectiles at you, charge at you, swipe at you, and all sorts. Keep on your toes at all times. When it charges, hop into your Morph Ball and seek sanctuary in the shallow trenches on the ground.

As you deal more and more damage, Metroid Prime will dive down into the lower layers of the Impact Crater. Keep swapping to the appropriate beam and keep firing, but watch your missile count if you're using your unique weapon abilities. When it's low on health, Prime will rapidly switch colour, so just keep an eye on which beam you need to use.

Metroid Prime (Core)

Eventually, Prime will collapse into the final arena, the 'Metroid Prime Lair'. Here, Prime's 'Core' will emerge from the busted shell.

If the first stage of the final boss focuses on using different beams, this one will focus on your visors. None of your current weapons will damage Prime, so you'll need to just hold off until it deposits a pool of Phazon on the floor. In the meantime, watch for any shockwaves caused by Prime; just jump over them when they occur.

When the Phazon pool is deposited, you'll want to walk into it to activate 'Hypermode', which infuses your Arm Cannon with Phazon and allows you to damage Prime. However, Prime will disappear, so you'll need to cycle through your Power, Thermal, and X-Ray visor until you can locate it. When you have it in your sights, stand in pool of Phazon and fire until you can do so no longer.

Repeat this process until Prime is dead. Be careful, though, as when Phazon pools are deposited, Standard, Hunter, and Fission Metroids will also join the fight. Despatch these with whatever weapon you deem fit, then put your focus back on Prime.

When it's down, you've completed the game - well done!

