This is undoubtedly one of the most tricky boss battles in the game, but it's far from impossible. Read on to discover exactly how to vanquish the Omega Pirate.

First of all, the Omega Pirate acts in very much the same way as the Elite Pirates do. It will hold up its hand to absorb any attacks, so be sure to refrain from firing when it does this.

The Omega Pirate has four obvious weak points on its body; one on each limb. You'll want to focus on these to start with, using either your charged Plasma Beam or Super Missiles for optimal damage. Once all four are gone, the Omega Pirate will briefly keel over, which means this is your opportunity to damage the weapons on its back. Again, the Plasma Beam or Super Missiles will work fine here.

At this point, standard Troopers will emerge to assist their boss. Defeat them with the appropriate weapon, then whip out your X-Ray visor. The Omega Pirate will be invisible and will draw energy from one of the Phazon pools in the room. With your X-ray visor, you should be able to see it. Unleash a Super Missile on it to cut its health down. It will likely repeat this same tactic, so look around with your X-ray visor to find it again.

And that's really it. The Omega Pirate will reappear again and it's simply a case of repeating this process. Be sure to double jump when it smashes the ground and keep locked onto those weak spots.

