In this regional P Switch guide, we'll be going through every P Switch mission in the Wild West Region, which includes Mario Bros. Circuit, Whistlestop Summit and Wario Stadium.

You'll find a detailed map for each circuit and its surrounding area below, followed by a list of P Switches, their challenges, and where precisely you'll find them.

If you're looking for P Switches in other regions, check out our full P Switch locations hub guide.

Note: We're making our way through all of the P Switches in the Wild West region, so this guide is a work-in-progress as a result. We'll keep updating this, and the map, as we find more P Switches!

Wild West Region P Switch Map

Here's a map with all of the P Switches we've found so far marked and numbered — so you can find which P Switch you're looking for based on the numbers listed below. The region covers the entire arid canyon region between the desert and central regions, with Wario Stadium, Mario Bros. Circuit, and Whistlestop Summit included.

All Wild West Region P Switches

Wild West P Switch 1

Mission: "Take the offroad shortcut to Mario Bros. Circuit!"

Location: You'll find this P Switch to the northeast of Mario Bros. Circuit, on top of a small rock. On the map, it's right next to a figure-8-shaped river

Wild West P Switch 2

Mission: "Rail ride to gather the burger's blue coins!"

Location: Head to the roof of the burger restaurant in the middle of the Mario Bros. Circuit

Tip: Roll onto the rail around the edge of the restaurant first, then hop to the central rail to grab the coins.

Wild West P Switch 3

Mission: "Soar up to the train station's Goal Pole!"

Location: On a gas station roof, west of Mario Bros. Circuit, rail ride up a nearby wire to get to it

Wild West Switch 4

Mission: "Fly over to Yoshi's for a quick bite!"

Location: On a rock near the train station, north of Mario Bros. Circuit

Wild West P Switch 5

Mission: "Collect coins while pulling off high-flying stunts!"

Location: Next to an outcrop of ramp-shaped buildings, south of the circuit

Wild West P Switch 6

Mission: "Race through the stands to the goal!"

Location: On the wooden board shortcut near the circuit's final turn, use the green rail ride pipe near the central binoculars for easy access

Wild West P Switch 7

Mission: "Use items to blitz across the desert sands!"

Location: Near the Yoshi Burger restaurant under the raised road, southwest of the circuit

Wild West P Switch 8

Mission: "Bring an appetite and race to the goal!"

Location: On an off-road shortcut in the northeastern corner of the circuit, easily accessed via the track's eastern entrance

Wild West P Switch 9

Mission: Rely on tornado tailwinds to reach the Goal Pole!

Location: On a large rock in the desert directly east of Mario Bros. Circuit

Wild West P Switch 10

Mission: "Aim for the Goal Pole atop the massive mushroom!"

Location: On a lone rock near the northmost 'Mushroom Rock', east of Mario Bros. Circuit

Wild West P Switch 11

Mission: "Drop in on the racers atop the rocks!"

Location: Under the top of three desert mushroom rocks, southeast of the circuit

Wild West P Switch 12

Mission: "Ramp up over the cliff edge to the goal!"

Location: West of a desert mushroom rock, near a road lined with Piranha Plants

Wild West P Switch 13

Mission: "Gather blue coins and dodge the Goombas!"

Location: Under the wooden bridge between two large mountains south of Mario Bros. Circuit

We'll continue to root and toot our way around this arid, dry region in the coming days. So keep an eye out as we update this guide over the coming days.

For more help tracking down P Switches, be sure to check out our other regional guides in the P Switch hub, and head over to our full Mario Kart World guide hub for even more helpful information.