In Kirby Air Riders it's always wise to keep your eyes open for little nooks and crannies in which to find yourself a collectible and/or power-up, and especially when it comes to the chaos that is City Trial. Is this the most chaotic mode in any online multiplayer game? It may well be.

With this in mind, it's probably a very good idea to be aware that there are a total of six secret areas to get familiar with on the City Trial map if you wish to grab your share of all the best stuff before being whisked off for the final battle.

So, let's take a look at where all of these secret areas are, shall we?

Kirby Air Riders: All City Trial Secret Area Locations

Now, with each of these locations, you'll mostly know you're in the right spot because you'll see shutters of the metal variety - these open when the areas are accessible during random events. As for the one near the ship, well, there are markings on the wall here, so let's take a closer look.

Mountain Path

This first one is right along the front side of the volcano, to the right of the post you can see in the centre. When open, it contains a variety of power-ups.

Underground Garage

Just as with the last one, this one opens on random events and it's much easier to see than the first, as its shutter is either up or down.

You can find it to the side of where all the car types are parked under the central map building.

In The City Centre Building

Following our pics, you can see that this building, located in the city part of the map, also has a shutter which will open up during events to let you access a few goodies.

In The Underground Pier

Another shutter, and this one is off the coast and down the tunnel conveniently labelled "PIER" in great big lights. Once down here, it's another shutter for the prizes!

Southwestern Cave

Here we are in a great big cave in the southwest of the map. Use the auto-rails to buzz around the entire island and you'll soon find where we mean if you're stuck.

Here, you have a route going up from the bottom floor of the cave and round. Just to one side of this ramp up, and in the location you can see in our pics, you'll find this one during events.

Cave Near Shipwreck

As shown below, to the right side of the shipwreck, the side with the great big hole in it, you'll spot this one on the painted cave walls directly opposite. Oh, and once again, it'll look like or pic (closed) until there's an event!

And that's yer lot. Happy ridin'!