It has been a long time coming, but Bethesda has finally lifted the lid on The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered. It's real, and it's already playable on a handful of consoles.

Seeing our PlayStation, Xbox and PC friends all getting in on the Cyrodiil fun, you may well be wondering whether Switch 2 will be joining the party when it arrives on 5th June. While we can't say anything definitive at the moment, here are a few reasons why it might (and might not) come to Nintendo's next console.

Will Oblivion Remastered launch on Nintendo Switch 2?

To put it simply, we don't know yet. The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered shadow dropped on a handful of consoles on 22nd April 2025, and Switch 2 was not one of them — which makes sense when you consider it's over a month away from its 5th June release date.

But we'd say that the Bethesda remaster is still very much on the cards for a Switch 2 launch down the line. Skyrim was a huge addition to the Switch 1 library back in 2017 as both a display of the hardware's capabilities and a chance to reintroduce the epic action RPG to a new audience. It would make sense that Bethesda might want to capitalise on the console's freshness and do the same again.

And Switch 2 looks like it has the chops for it. While the scope of Oblivion Remastered would make a Switch 1 port almost out of the question (stranger things have happened), the new system currently has the likes of Cyberpunk 2077, Elden Ring, Star Wars Outlaws, Final Fantasy VII Remake, and other massive RPGs to its name. Assuming these all run as well as promised, the Switch 2 would presumably be more than capable of handling Oblivion's open world, new lighting and revised visuals.

Of course, this is no dead certainty. During the Oblivion Remastered reveal, Bethesda admitted that it is still working on the sixth entry in the Elder Scrolls series, so there's every chance that no further console ports outside the launch lineup are planned while it's full steam ahead on the next major release. Furthermore, while Switch 1 landed Skyrim, there's been no word on whether the studio will bring its later titles to Switch 2 yet. Starfield still isn't on a Nintendo system, so who's to say Oblivion will be?

What is Oblivion Remastered?

As its name suggests, Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered is a remaster of the fourth entry in Bethesda's Elder Scrolls series — we know, what a shocker!

Originally released in 2006 for PC and Xbox 360 and 2007 for PlayStation 3, this action RPG follows many of the same open-world beats as its predecessors, building the Elder Scrolls lore that would later be expanded in Skyrim. In this series entry, the plot revolves around your attempts to stop the mysterious Mythic Dawn cult from opening the gates to the demonic realm of Oblivion — though, as ever, this can be put on pause while you engage in side quests, skill levelling, or other open-world exploring.

The 2025 remaster was co-developed by Virtuos — a name you might recognise for bringing Dark Souls, The Outer Worlds, Dying Light, and many other games to Switch. For Oblivion Remastered, its been built in Unreal Engine 5 with a complete graphical overhaul and numerous gameplay tweaks. Alongside the base game, the remaster also includes Oblivion's two expansions, 'The Shivering Isles' and 'Knights of the Nine'.

Our sister site Pure Xbox has some early impressions up of the Xbox Series X version of the game, so have a look at that to give you a rough idea of what it looks like.