Rosaries are the most important currency in Hollow Knight: Silksong. You'll need them to buy equipment, open up benches, and even enter areas sometimes. You'll run out of the fast — particularly if you find yourself dying a lot.

Fortunately, there are a few easy ways to farm Rosaries so that the pilgrims across Pharloom will be begging for some tips. If you're a keen spender, then you'll want to know the best places to farm Rosaries in Silksong, so keep on reading.

Where to farm Rosaries early in Silksong

There are a couple of extremely good places to farm Rosaries, which can easily bottleneck your progress — especially if you want to buy Maps or other useful Tools.

Mosshome

The first place you'll likely need more Rosaries is once you meet Shakra, the cartographer, in The Marrow. Luckily, there's an easy spot very close to her where you can get some more dosh.

Just head to the corridor to the left of her where you'll enter Mosshome, a green area that connects The Marrow back to Bone Bottom. This corridor is full of Pilgrims that you can defeat to steal their money. Sounds a little harsh, right?

And, best part? There's a bench at the end (and a gate to unlock) so you can literally zip left and right and grab rosaries easily.

Greymoor

While this method is a little riskier, Greymoor also has a pretty solid run of enemies, and one sweep can net you 50 Rosaries in about 30 seconds.

The corridor is between the Halfway House and the entrance and, if you've rung the Bell here, you can actually run between two different benches.

How to save Rosaries and not lose them

If you die in Silksong, you'll lose all your Rosaries and need to pick them up again from the Silk Cocoon Hornet leaves when she dies. If you die a second time without destroying the cocoon, however? Those Rosaries are gone, forever.

Luckily, there are ways you can store them and use them later, similar to a method used in From Software's Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. You can exchange Rosaries for various Rosay Strings, and these store your cash until you decide to use them.

You can buy these at shops or at the designated stations across Pharloom. There's one in Greymoor where you can trade 80 Rosaries for a 60 Rosary String. Might sound like a scam, but if you die a lot, then this is a sure-fire way to save your cash.

We'll have more farming spots for you as we progress through Silksong. In the meantime, head on over to our Hollow Knight: Silksong walkthrough hub for more tricks, equipment guides, and maps.